From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear so much about prayer today in America but see little result. Does this really work?
— D.P.
Dear D.P.: Today the world is being carried on a rushing torrent that is sweeping out of control. Only one power is available to redeem the course of events, and that is the power of prayer. Someone once said that “it is probable that a nation cannot keep its freedom without the aid of Almighty God.”
Today our nation has the highest standard of living in the world, and yet we’re in danger of leaving God out of our lives. In our nation, from the top to the bottom, we need a spiritual awakening, a spiritual renewal that reaches even to the capital of the country. Unless world leaders turn to God in prayer, their best plans will fail. If millions of us would avail ourselves of the privilege of prayer, the course of events could be changed. How quickly and carelessly we pray. Snatches of memorized verses are hastily spoken in the morning, then we rush through the day, closing with a few petitions at night before going to bed.
The Bible tells us to “pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:17-18). This should be the motto of every follower of Jesus Christ. Never stop praying no matter how dark or how hopeless it may seem.
The most vital prayer is asking, “God, be merciful to me a sinner!” (Luke 18:13). Asking the Lord to forgive our sin leads to transformed lives, making us new people. He will do it now in every life that submits to Him, and new horizons of spiritual victory will add a new dimension to life.