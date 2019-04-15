Since the creation of neighborhood planning assemblies, residents living in five areas of Brunswick have had met with elected city officials to discuss a myriad of issues specific to their neighborhoods.
Local issues raised include poor lighting, code enforcement, crime, flooding, community cleanups and National Night Out events.
So far, assemblies have been established in historic Brunswick, Goodyear, Urbana Park/Perry Park, Tri-Area, and the Albany, Wolfe, Norwick streets area.
The program, created by Commissioner Felicia Harris three years ago, has worked so well, the remaining two areas of the city that don’t have a neighborhood planning assembly — Arco and Dixville Community — will soon have one.
Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, said each planning assembly is self governed, with the authority to create their own bylaws and schedule meetings.
“We’ve had a pretty good following,” she said. “The key piece is to have residents attend the meetings.”
Each assembly sets the agenda for their meetings, which are attended by Mayor Cornell Harvey and/or some city commissioners. It’s an opportunity to raise issues and concerns the elected officials may not be aware is happening.
Having an agenda instead of a free-for-all neighborhood meeting enables elected officials to bring department heads who may have more specific knowledge about an issue, she said.
In many instances, Lewis said the concerns or issues are ones that can be quickly resolved once elected officials at the meetings get involved.
In other instances, the residents may not get the results they’d like but they get an answer that leads to a better understanding of the decision made by city officials.
“It’s positive, productive and gives residents a sense of peace that something will be done,” Lewis said. “I’ve never attended a meeting where residents walk away disappointed.”
