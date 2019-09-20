By the time Ronrecus Owentell Goodwin reached his mother’s home in the 2800 block of Emanuel Avenue late Friday, Brunswick Police had already paid a visit there, according to reports.
Brunswick Police were there to serve arrest warrants on Goodwin, 21, in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Cameron Johnson earlier that night in the 2500 block of Ellis Street Lane, reports said. His mother instructed Goodwin to turn himself in to local authorities, saying U.S. Marshals would be coming after him soon if he did not.
Brunswick Police say Goodwin and Johnson had an argument at about 10:22 p.m. in the dirt path known as Ellis Street Lane. Police allege Goodwin shot Johnson with a pistol, according to an arrest warrant filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court. Police responding to a report of a shooting in the area arrived to find Johnson wounded, according to a city police report. He was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following his mother’s instructions, Goodwin allegedly arrived Saturday morning at the Glynn County Detention Center to turn himself in, according to a Glynn County Police report. However, the person he spoke with at the jail could find no active warrants for Goodwin, so he was turned away.
Goodwin then allegedly approached an officer at about 9:30 a.m. outside a county police annex, which is located at the 4145 Norwich St. Extension in front of the county jail complex. Goodwin allegedly told Glynn County Police officer Herschel Wright that he wished to turn himself in. Wright allegedly recognized Goodwin from a photo Brunswick Police had distributed of the shooting suspect from the previous night.
He held Goodwin and contacted Brunswick police.
The officer turned Goodwin over to Brunswick Police investigator Lt. Jose Galdamez. Goodwin was taken back to the county jail, where this time he was booked on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Goodwin has been additionally charged with child molestation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and violation of probation.
The child molestation charges stem from Goodwin’s alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, according to an arrest warrant. Goodwin was arrested in 2018 for felony aggravated assault, for which he was eventually found guilty and placed on probation as a first offender, according to Glynn County court records.
He remains in the county jail without bond.