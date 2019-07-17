The 2012 murder of a Brunswick woman and a friend who lived on a boat at a marina in St. Marys will be featured tonight on the Investigation Discovery channel.
The episode will be featured at 10 p.m. on “Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep.”
The network tells the story of Karen Shaye Barnes, 53, who lived with Larry Owen Ford, 71, on Barnes’ boat Premium Time. The boat was docked at the Jekyll Island Marina until three weeks before the it was destroyed by an arson fire in the St. Marys Boat Yard, claiming the lives of Barnes and Ford.
Barnes' ex-husband died in a shootout several days later after he refused to surrender to police for questioning.
When police arrived at the scene, the boat, anchored about 75 yards offshore was engulfed in flames. All authorities could do was watch the yacht burn, not knowing whether it was occupied or what evidence was being destroyed because no public safety agencies in the region had a boat capable of battling a fire offshore.
The boat was burned so badly that investigators initially believed they were looking at the bone fragments of one person until a medical examiner determined two people died and burned on the vessel.
Barnes' ex-husband David Jerome Trauger was the prime suspect in the investigation. Trauger and Barnes had divorced several months earlier. Ownership of the custom-made 37-foot boat valued at more than $550,000 was hotly contested.
Trauger returned from a business trip after the divorce and discovered the locks on the boat had been replaced. Police told Trauger he was no longer allowed on the boat.
According to court documents, Trauger was determined to get his boat back and vowed he would die on the vessel, if need be.
Trauger died in a shootout with authorities at an apartment complex in Kingsland when police attempted to take him into custody for questioning.