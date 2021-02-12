He owned property all over Brunswick in the early 20th Century, including a moving picture theater at the corner of Albany and Gloucester streets.
He built that theater, and also a two-story building on Gloucester Street at the corner of what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He kept an upstairs corner office in that building.
He owned a nightclub called the Blue Inn on St. Simons Island, which featured entertainment from the likes of Cab Calloway and Louis Armstrong, so it is said. He may also have dabbled in the procurement of bootleg whiskey during Prohibition in the 1920s, according to family lore and incidental evidence.
J.S. “Jim” Peterson was one of the richest men in Brunswick during the 1920s and ‘30s.
J.S. “Jim” Peterson also was a Black man.
The latter may or may not explain why most of us have never heard of him. But in remembering local history, it is important to acknowledge that a lot of it was made by African Americans. In a time of Jim Crow laws intent on keeping Blacks down in the South, a great many smart, determined and enterprising individuals like Mr. Peterson insisted on having their slice of the American Dream.
“Even though Mr. Peterson was a great African American, he was just another man that was allowed to portray his business acumen,” said Aundra Fuller, Director of the Brunswick African American Cultural Center. “As we observe Black History Month and spotlight the accomplishments of Black people, it’s important to let people be people. Mr. Perterson did all these things because Mr. Peterson was a great businessman.”
Fuller has a direct connection with Mr. Peterson, although she did not know of him until recently. However, her father, the Rev. Homer Weeks, ran his Atlanta Life Insurance business out of one of the Peterson Building’s upstairs offices. This was likely after Peterson had passed in 1941.
An unhinged door with “Atlanta Life Insurance” stenciled across the top still leans against a hallway wall upstairs in the building.
“My dad worked upstairs, there was a fruit stand downstairs back in the day,” Fuller said. “He insured pretty much every Black person in Brunswick. It was a treat for me to go up there. That’s where I learned my business acumen — adding things up on one of those old adding machines.”
A lot of us are learning a lot more about Mr. Peterson than we knew previously because of Matthew Milburn. Matthew married Elizabeth Wilson 10 years ago and went to work at Victorian Antiques, the prominent building at MLK Boulevard and Gloucester Street that is now owned by his in-laws, Ron and Suzanne Wilson. Ron is the son of former Brunswick Mayor Homer Wilson and Mickey Wilson, who bought the Peterson Building in the 1970s.
Milburn immediately became fascinated with all the evidence scattered about upstairs about a Mr. Peterson, who he assumed owned the grocery that once operated downstairs and leased the office space upstairs. He thought Mr. Peterson was an interesting and prosperous White man. That was before he found his way inside the wall safe in that corner office. Among other things inside was a 1900 membership document in the fraternal order of the Knights of Pythias. More specifically, Mr. Peterson was a member of the Colored Knights of Pythias.
“Here I was thinking all along that he was some successful white guy,” concedes Milburn, who is White. “Lo and behold, it was a successful Black man. In the South, in that era of harsh segregation.”
Milburn has been able to flesh out Mr. Peterson’s life through the years with help from a niece who knew him in his final years. Old timers in the neighborhood have also provided anecdotal insight, he added.
Mr. Peterson was born in 1868 in South Carolina. He later ended up in Fernandina Beach, where it is said he lived above the beachfront bar he owned. Mr. Peterson later lived on St. Simons Island for a time, long enough to marry Lizzie Johnson, according to his niece, Gloria Jordan of Columbia, S.C.
We’re still not sure when Mr. Peterson first arrived in the Golden Isles. But we know he bought Lot 1, Section 1 for a family burial plot at the Black Greenwood Cemetery from the City of Brunswick on April 23, 1912. Mr. Peterson paid $5 for the plot.
In 1919, Peterson built the two-story building that today houses Wilson’s funky Victorian Place Antiques shop. James Buggs Construction Company did that actual work, according to a construction receipt Milburn found. James Buggs, by the way, also was Black.
“J.S. Peterson Real Estate Dealer” was likely etched across his office door — just as it appeared in the letterhead above a 1936 transaction document that Milburn uncovered. He was backed by the National Bank of Brunswick, according to the document.
A photo Milburn shared with The News shows Mr. Peterson as a dapper youngish man. He has close-cropped hair and sports a mustache above a slight smile. The eyes are all business, just like the white shirt, bow tie and notched lapel coat. He is a slim man — ambitious and constantly on the move, no doubt.
He drove a 1928 Buick sedan, for which he contracted with Lincoln Motor Car Club for a two-year service contract at $26.70.
The theater he built nearby on Albany and Gloucester streets was called The Palace. An empty lot occupies the space today. He lived at 2023 Lee Street, married at the time to a woman named Carrie. Elizabeth died in 1921, according to the family gravestone in Greenwood Cemetery in Brunswick; she died of a stroke, said Jordan, who was Carrie’s niece.
Of Mr. Peterson’s two sons and a daughter, Hervy “Spurge” worked at the Blue Inn, Walter was an orthopedic doctor and Katie taught school and dabbled in real estate herself, Jordan informs us.
Mr. Peterson rented the other upstairs rooms out to other Black businesses, mostly insurance companies catering to the Black community. The downstairs he rented to the Mocks brothers, who operated a whites-only grocery store, according to some records. (Other folks, like Fuller, recall a fruit and produce stand downstairs in later years.)
The Black business people entered their offices through a side door on Gloucester that led to a flight of stairs. Milburn found movie ticket stubbs upstairs, evidence of reports from Jordan and old-timers that Mr. Peterson occasionally hosted movie nights upstairs in his building.
Mr. Peterson’s business smarts earned respect across lines, notably so in a 1921 article on “Brunswick’s Negro Population” in the White published Beautiful Brunswick periodical. “J.S. Peterson, the wealthiest negro in our city is a real estate dealer. He owns the Palace Theater and the Peterson Building ... ”
Said Milburn: “He was the wealthiest man in Brunswick, White or Black.”
But perhaps more intriguing was Mr. Peterson’s Blue Inn on St. Simons Island. It was said to be located near Arnold and Demere roads. Jordan said the great Cab Calloway and the incomparable Louis Armstrong were among the entertainers at the nightclub. Both were part of the famed Chitlin’ Circuit of Black entertainers playing venues throughout the South. And we know from an 8-by-10 promotional photo rediscovered in Mr. Peterson’s safe that pianist Snookum Russell and his Orchestra played the Blue Inn.
Amy Roberts, Director of the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition, said Mr. Peterson’s legacy was well known in the Black community long after his passing. “He built quite a few things in Brunswick, he was a business man,” Roberts said. “I was a little kid, but I used to hear them talk about him every time we went to Brunswick so my parents could pay their insurance in that (Peterson) building.”
During Prohibition in the 1920, Mr. Peterson may have even dabbled in bootlegging, Milburn believes. Some of the old timers swear by it, he said. Among Milburn’s finds are a large refillable whiskey bottle from that era and a curious glass gauge that somehow measured the alcohol content contained therein. In her recollection, Jordan writes that local ferry boats “also used to return the empty whiskey bottles back to the companies to be refilled.”
Mr. Peterson got lost for several days while out hunting alone with his hound dogs in the Pennick area in western Glynn County, Jordan said. (He also had a scare when he nearly drove off the bridge late at night driving back from the Blue Inn, she said.)
“He was finally found and brought home, his health was never the same,” Jordan wrote.
Mr. Peterson died on May 14, 1941. He is buried at Greenwood Cemetery in the family plot, the first one to the right at the grounds’ entrance.
J.S. Peterson was one of the wealthiest men of his distant era in Brunswick. J.S. Peterson was a Black man.
“I think we need to look at him as a great business man from Brunswick and Glynn County,” Fuller said.