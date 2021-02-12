While working at Victorian Place Antiques at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Gloucester Swtreet, Matthew Milburn uncovered a treasure trove of information about the namesake of what was known back in the day as the Peterson Building. A Black man, J.S. Peterson ran a highly successful real estate business out of a corner office on the second floor. In addition to his real estate documents, records uncovered from a wall safe show he was a member of the prestigious Colored Knights of Pythias, drove a 1928 Buick sedan and ran a nightclub called the Blue Inn on St. Simons that hosted top acts from the Chitlin’ Circuit.