Movie producers will soon have another reason to bring their productions to the Golden Isles.
The Mainland Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for a 90,000-square-foot building that will be used as a movie studio at Tuesday’s meeting.
It will be the first phase of a project at the site that includes three 90,000-square-foot buildings, an estimated 500 town homes on 32.61 acres, a pond, walking trails, and a private water tower and water treatment plant.
The only request by developers at the meeting was for construction of the first 90,000-square-foot building. A representative for the developer said there is an ongoing effort with state officials to get permits for a water and sewer system.
The request was unanimously approved with no comment from the audience.
The site plan for a planned 264-unit apartment complex off Chapel Crossing Road was also unanimously approved. The only concern with the project was addressed as commission members were told Glynn County Schools officials did not have any issues with the complex’s construction.
Another site plan, this one for a 98-room hotel on Frontage Road near Interstate 95 off Exit 29 near the Royal Oaks subdivision, was unanimously approved. The developer was given a drainage easement to allow the flow of water around the planned hotel.
The final act of the short meeting was unanimous approval of the site plan for a new Dollar General store at 940 Canal Road.