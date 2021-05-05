A movie studio could be coming to the Golden Isles.
The Mainland Planning Commission unanimously approved a rezoning request at Tuesday's meeting for a tract off U.S. 17 with multiple zoning designations including highway commercial, mobile home, basic industrial and planned development.
The entire tract of 1,091 acres, called New Hope Plantation, will now be zoned as planned development if county commissioners approve the planning commission’s recommendation.
The owner of the property Fred Barber said the entire project is predicated on movie production.
“It would put Glynn County on the map,” he said.
Barber said the movie industry is looking for a site that offers "privacy, elbow room, security and water.”
The project includes three 90,000-square-foot buildings, an estimated 500 town home units on 32.61 acres, a pond, walking trails and a private water tower and water treatment plant on site.
A woman involved with the movie end of the project said she was excited about the incredible interest and support from the film industry. There are more than 60 movies planned to be filmed in Georgia this year and not enough room to accommodate them.
“The timing is perfect,” she said. “We could be filming a Marvel film here and nobody would know it.”
The project will have very low impact and generate lots of revenue for the county, she said.
There was a staff recommendation to limit the density to 10 units per acre, while Barber asked for 16 units per acre. Commission members chose to approve the request with no conditions, meaning the density will be 16 units per acre.
There were some questions about the impacts the development would have on the rural area located south of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, a Georgia State Historic Site.
A 10-acre portion of the property will be donated to the Glynn County Fire Department and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
Commission chairman Richard Strickland acknowledged it is a rural area, but one poised to grow over the next decade.
“The area is changing, so density may not be an issue,” he said. “I suspect that area will grow immensely over the years.”