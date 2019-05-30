Mark David Johnson has become in two short years, the most decorated Coastal Georgia golfer ever as he collects another player of the year trophy on Thursday.
The Coastal Georgia senior was announced as one of the five Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award winners.
The Nicklaus Award recognizes the top players of the Division I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA levels. This award is considered to be one of the most prestigious, if not the most prestigious, award, in college golf.
Coastal Georgia men’s golf coach Mike Cook said the trophy is the most prestigious award that any college golfer can receive in any division.
“It’s the pinnacle of his career,” Cook said. “I’m so proud and fortunate that he has achieved so much in two years at Coastal Georgia. He works very hard and its paid off. We’ve talked about what goals he wanted to achieve when he first came to Coastal and making first-team All-America was one of his goals.”
In his short two years at Coastal, Johnson recorded four wins this year and has six career wins. Those six wins tied with Dylan Freeman’s for the most individual wins by a Coastal player.
Johnson won the 8th Annual Coastal Georgia Invitational with a 17-under 199 score, topping the second place golfer by nine strokes. Johnson also won the Thomas University Fall Invitational with a 7-under 137, beating second place by one stroke.
His third win this season came in the USCB Innisbrook Invitational. Johnson tied with Tom Froom from Northwestern Ohio as both golfers finished the tournament at even par.
Johnson’s final win this season came in the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship. He won with a 2-over 286 score and claimed the individual championship in a sudden death shootout making him the first-ever Coastal Georgia player to claim medalist honors in the national tournament.
He is also a two-time first-team NAIA All-American. Johnson became the first Coastal student-athlete in all of the sports to become a two-time first-team All-American. Johnson is also a two-time GCAA Ping All-South Region player as well.
Johnson was one of only 10 players to be named to the Ping First-Team All-America list by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He also earned NAIA All-Conference Team honors.
The Nicklaus Award isn’t the only player of the year award he’s received either. Johnson also took home The Coastal Georgia Men’s Student Athlete of the Year and was named the Sun Conference Player of the Year.
Most of the season, Johnson ranked either No.1 or No.2 overall in the individual rankings and was the team’s MVP.
In other words, Johnson’s going to need a bigger trophy case after the awards he’s won this season, and he’s isn’t done yet.
Along with receiving the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year award, Johnson and the other four recipients will compete in the Barbasol Shootout for an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship. That tournament will be held on July 18-21 at the Champions at Keene Trace in Lexington, Ky.
Cook said that winning this award could help skyrocket Johnson’s pro career especially if he was to go to Ohio and win the shootout.
The Nicklaus award was one of those goals Johnson set for himself. When he found out he won, Johnson wasn’t shocked. Instead he felt nothing but pure joy.
“I wasn’t shocked that I won,” Johnson said. “Going into the year it was a goal of mine to win the Nicklaus Award, so I felt very validated to have won and know that my hard work paid off.”
The St. Simons native said that it means a lot to him to represent Coastal Georgia in the shootout and to be chosen for this award out of everyone in the NAIA was something special.
The shootout will be on Saturday at the Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio. Nicklaus himself will present and recognize the Nicklaus Award recipients on Sunday at 10 a.m. during the final round of the PGA’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club.