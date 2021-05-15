We did not hug our elderly parents for over a year. With masks on, greetings consisted of fist or elbow bumps and head nods at the required six-foot distance. Now, since we have all been vaccinated, greeting each other with warm hugs and visible smiles is heartwarming.
Good news came earlier this week when, according to an Associated Press Report, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed some of its recommendations and said fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks outdoors anymore, unless they’re in a large crowd of strangers. For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.
Cheri Pappas had become weary listening to people in the grocery store and other public places having to explain to neighbors that they have been vaccinated before being able to approach each other. She pondered nonverbal ways that people could let each other know they were vaccinated to ease anxiety and allow more pleasant interactions. She thought there must be a better way let people know that they had been immunized against this pandemic. That is when she, her husband and her girlfriend, Beth Guzman came up with the idea of having people wear blue wristbands with the word “VACCINATED” on them.
Dr. Steve Pappas, and his wife, Cheri, have since ordered more than 12,000 wrist bands which have been distributed and well-received by a number of public, commercial and private entities including the Glynn County Health Department, Southeast Georgia Health System (including nursing and pharmacy staff), the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Glynn County Board of Commissioners, Greater Works Than These Ministries, Ameris Bank, Health Care Staffing, Caring Hearts Senior Care Services, The Well, Bright Star Home Health, Rosalee’s Nail Salon, Joseph Jewelers and Del Sur Artisan Eats.
Imprinted with the word “VACCINATED,” the blue wristbands have been given to people after they have received their COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital and the health department.
Cheri states, “The health department and the hospital have been awesome in getting the bands on people as they get vaccinated!”
Glynn County residents who were fully vaccinated at the hospital or the health department before the wristbands became available may pick up their wristbands at the Glynn County Health Department at 2747 4th St., in Brunswick, or at the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, at 2436 Parkwood Ave., next to the Flower Basket.
If you have been vaccinated elsewhere in Glynn County, you may go to the health department or the health system foundation with your COVID vaccination card and pick up your wristband.
Cheri Pappas said, “The purpose of the blue wristbands is not to persuade anyone to have the vaccine, but simply to decrease the anxiety of the population that believes in the effectiveness of the vaccine. We hope that these wristbands will help our community when we wear them in public places. I can’t wait to see the smiles and facial expressions of people I know and don’t know. I miss that.”
“Despite a marked decrease in COVID-related illness and death, people continue to fear –justifiably – that the person behind them in the grocery store line might be contagious,” said Dr. Pappas. “We are distributing proof of vaccination wristbands in the hopes that a glance at a neighbor’s wrist might calm tensions and improve social interaction.”
“The vaccination bracelets have been a big hit and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” said Glynn County Health Department Nurse Manager Adam Sanchez. “Asking someone if they’ve been vaccinated can be awkward, but when you spot that blue bracelet you don’t even have to ask.”
“I think these wrist bands are a wonderful idea!” said Donna Gowen Poe, senior vice president/commercial banker at Ameris Bank. “Thank you to you and Dr. Pappas for sponsoring such a creative way to help our community move forward after a tremendously stressful year.”
“We are happy to help our members, Dr. and Mrs. Pappas, achieve their goal in distributing these wrist bands to vaccinated individuals,” said Ralph Staffins, President of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. “I appreciate their enthusiasm in helping others feel more comfortable in public settings.”
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, at 1505 Richmond St., in Brunswick, has agreed to be a distribution point for businesses to come pick up the wristbands. If a business is interested in obtaining the wristbands for their vaccinated employees, please contact Cheri at cheripappas@comcast.net and let her know what your business is and how many documented vaccinated employees you have. She will arrange for the business to pick them up at the chamber of commerce office.
Finally, Cheri and Steve state: “We would love to see the community participate in wearing the wristbands in public places until the end of September. Hopefully, by then we will all feel more comfortable hugging loved ones, shaking hands and smiling at our neighbors.”