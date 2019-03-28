Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into missing funds from the Camden County Public Service Authority, the department responsible for the county's parks and recreation programs.
William Brunson, the former PSA director was charged last year with two counts of theft by taking of government property after more than $40,000 was found missing. He was arrested again on Tuesday after an independent accounting firm discovered $1.7 million in questionable transactions were discovered after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe was completed.
Also arrested were the county’s former chief financial officer Mike Fender, and his wife, Carolyn Fender for allegedly receiving more than $430,000 for Advance Learning Center, a school owned by the Fenders, investigators said. The school funding was allegedly disguised as a grant that did not exist.
Mike Fender was the chief financial officer for more than 21 years until he was fired in November for allegedly lying to his bosses about his role with the missing funds.
The Fenders have been charged with felony theft by deception, conspiracy to defraud a political subdivision and conspiracy to commit a crime.
A fourth suspect, Shawnta Jenkins, the former PSA assistant director, was also arrested in Houston County for her alleged role in the missing funds. She has been charged with felony theft by deception, conspiracy to defraud a political subdivision and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The county did receive $1 million, the maximum allowable amount, after filing an insurance claim to recoup part of the missing funds. The county and the cities of St. Marys, Kingsland and Woodbine will be reimbursed for the funds the provided last year to keep the PSA solvent after the discover of the missing funds.
Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor ordered his department to conduct an additional investigation concerning the missing funds, according to a report.
The investigation revealed Brunson had allegedly stolen the funds from a PSA general expenditure account and two Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax accounts that were intended for future upgrades to the parks and recreation programs and properties. More than $811,000 is missing from the SPLOST 6 account and more than $128,000 is missing from the SPLOST 7 account.
And it could get worse. Some funds will likely never be fully accounted for. Brunson often collected the cash from events such as football games and admission fees at the swimming pools and the recreation department and it’s unclear how much, if any, was deposited.
"Although these arrests have been made the investigation will continue into what could be additional millions of dollars in financial thefts from the PSA. Additional charges, and arrests, are possible as other criminal activities are revealed,” according to the report.
Proctor said he wants to hold everyone involved in the missing funds to be held accountable.
“After reviewing the independent audit, I determined that the millions of dollars of taxpayer money that was missing needed additional investigation,” Proctor said. "As sheriff of Camden County I assigned criminal investigators to continue the work that had been done by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and bring additional charges to those responsible for these illegal activities. We owe it to the citizens of Camden County to see that those responsible are prosecuted for their actions.”