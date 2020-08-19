A committee created to determine the fate of a confederate monument in downtown Brunswick may not be headed toward a group consensus.
During an online meeting Tuesday, it was clear from the varying personal opinions about the monument that the committee may end up giving city commissioners a variety of options.
Brunswick lawyer Rita Spalding conducted the meeting to help the group determine the best way to discuss the issue and set goals.
“It’s good to have an orderly process,” she said.
Ideally, she said a group consensus should be the goal, but it’s not required. But open dialogue about the issue was encouraged.
Committee members weren’t hesitant about their opinions. At least three people expressed support for the monument remaining at Hanover Square, where it’s stood since 1902.
“I don’t understand what taking down the monument will solve. It’s a veteran’s memorial,” said Hal Crowe, a committee member.
Linda Chancey said many people in the city are unaware of the ongoing controversy surrounding the monument, and they should have a chance to express their opinions.
“This is an honorific statue,” she said.
Former Brunswick Mayor Brad Brown said the committee has an opportunity to add to the local history, “not tear it down.”
Others said they had issues with the monument.
Laura Khurana said the statue should be removed.
“The monument is problematic,” she said. “I’m not interested in changing anyone’s personal stance on this issue.”
History professor Chris Wilhelm said the monument’s inscriptions do not tell an accurate depiction of the war. He said this was an opportunity to “add to the monument and provide more context.”
He said many monuments are “honorific, not educational.”
“One problem in the South is we have not come to terms with our history,” he said. “The monument gives an inaccurate view of history.”
Khurana said nobody is advocating erasing history.
“I think we’re all interested in expanding the history of this area,” she said.
City attorney Brian Corry updated the committee on the legal research he has done about how other municipalities in Georgia have handled controversies over confederate monuments. Some cities have successfully removed the monuments, and others have formed committees similar to the one in Brunswick.
There is one certainty, depending on what city commissioners ultimately will decide what to do with the monument.
“It’s pretty clear removal is met with litigation,” he said.
The committee will meet online again 6 p.m. Tuesday.