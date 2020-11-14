Sometimes just getting to the doctor is a hurdle, and Coastal Community Health Services is attempting to solve that problem. The health organization recently launched a mobile health clinic to bring health care to people in locations throughout Glynn and McIntosh counties, and at their workplaces as well.
Set up just like a physician’s office, Barbara Meyers, founder and CEO of Coastal Community Health Services, said the mobile unit can deliver an important benefit to employers and employees alike through regularly scheduled visitors.
“Studies have proven that offering this benefit to employees helps reduce absenteeism caused by illness, and losing work hours due to the time spent traveling to and from doctors’ offices, labs and appointments,” she said. “Using the services of a mobile clinic with highly qualified medical providers can be less expensive than providing and staffing an in-house clinic.”
The mobile health clinic can provide anything a person might need if they went to their regular doctor.
“You’re seen by a nurse, nurse practitioner or actual doctor, and patients come to us for wellness visits and sick calls,” Meyers said. “We’ll be able to do some labs and diagnostic tests – blood tests, some urine tests, blood pressure, blood sugar.”
Fees are affordable, she said, and the mobile unit provides an added benefit for small businesses which perhaps don’t offer health insurance, and helps those employers take care of the healthcare needs of their employees. Also, by sponsoring wellness and early detection programs, silent health conditions like high blood pressure can be caught and treated early, before major damage is done.
Coastal Community Health Services accepts insurance, but fees for uninsured patients are based on income.
“They may end up paying only $30 to $40 for a doctor’s visit that often costs a lot more,” Meyers said. That’s also important for people who may have limited health insurance that doesn’t cover vision, dental or psychiatric care. “They can get help here. We are full-service healthcare.”
Coastal Community Health Services a full range of health services to meet the diverse needs of both Glynn and McIntosh counties. Its primary health care services function as a family medical practice with in-house labs and X-ray capability, Meyers said.
“We care for patients from infants to seniors,” she said. “Our approach features a prominent focus on wellness, prevention and treatment of everyday illness, as well as early detection and management of chronic conditions.”
There is a dental clinic on-site at the Glynn Place Mall location, which Meyers hopes will reopen soon after having been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The practice also offers free and low-cost prescriptions for its patients, and offers vision care through local providers. Patients who need specialty services are referred to other practitioners. Coastal Community Health Services is not affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System, but does have a collaboration with it.
Coastal Community Health Services also offers on-site behavioral health services – patients can have quick access to a psychiatric nurse practitioner when they need to be seen.
Meyers applied for the organization’s grant in 2013, and the doors opened in 2014. The purpose of the organization, she said, is to provide quality primary, dental, vision and behavioral health care for any resident of Glynn and McIntosh counties, particularly those without health insurance, and lower-income individuals and families.
That level of health care is a valuable resource in both urban and rural communities in the Golden Isles.
“ … We also truly care for our patients as individuals,” Meyers said. “Since we can treat the whole family, we get to know and love entire generations of our patients in Glynn and McIntosh counties.”
During the ongoing pandemic, the organization’s behavioral health care staff is available to help deal with the stress and challenges of the illness and associated economic upheaval.
“We can accept all insurance, and offer realistic payment plans for those without health insurance. No one is denied health care because of an inability to pay,” Meyers said. “We are a one-stop shop. We offer something for everyone.”
Breakout:
Coastal Community Health Services has three locations:
• Main clinic, 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
• Perry Park, 2211 Bartow St., open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
• Shellman Bluff/McIntosh County, 6574 Shellman Bluff Road, Shellman Bluff, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 912-275-8028 or visit www.CoastalCHS.org.