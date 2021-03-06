There are 16 days highlighted on the Rev. Jim Crandall’s calendar of volunteer teams at Manna House. There was a time when none had the Day-Glo yellow-green markings. That’s when COVID-19 was in its early days, and people were warned about gathering in even small groups.
“Fifteen teams aren’t back out of 31,’’ he said of the pre-coronavirus days when each meal for the needy was cooked and served by churches and other groups. His daughter, Amy Crandall, marshaled a team of volunteers to call when needed, and they joined her, her father and mother Patti assembling sack lunches and handing them out the door.
“We’re slowly getting them back,’’ the Rev. Crandall said of the return of churches.
Many pastors in Glynn County are saying the same things as they slowly reopen their sanctuaries to live worship after months of online services.
As church doors closed to live worship, congregations nonetheless reached out to help those in increasing need, and some members stepped up to serve on what Amy Crandall calls her “dream team.”
Few are the congregations, however, that simply waited for things to return to normal; They tried new ways to continue their missions of serving the local community.
“I feel like this past year has been a hurdle but also a real opportunity,’’ said Randi Zeagler, deployment director of missions and volunteers for The Chapel. “There have been so many people who reached out for help.”
When those people reached out for help, The Chapel shared their needs before the congregation and community online, and they were met, Zeagler said.
“Anyone in the church could post a need, and anyone in the church could fill it. ‘Hey, this person needs shoes, clothes, car maintenance,’’’ she said of the typical postings. “When word got out it was happening, people who weren’t members began filling needs.”
Some took awhile, but some needs were met in half a day, he said.
“A day laborer at Manna House needed shoes. Someone went online and asked what size, bought shoes and shipped them,’’ she said.
Faithful Love, a nonprofit that aids the victims of sex trafficking, had to close because of the pandemic. Volunteers bought sanitary supplies and other essentials for the women who had formerly stopped into Faithful Love and delivered them, Zeagler said.
As the schools supplied meals for students of closed schools, The Chapel took care of them on weekends filling backpacks for 70 students at Glyndale and C.B. Greer elementary schools for distribution, she said.
“We do it every week,’’ Zeagler said of the Blessings in a Backpack ministry.
Before COVID, members brought bags of groceries for the needy every second Sunday, but, Zeagler said, “We weren’t sure how safe it was.”
Those with concerns began ordering through the Amazon Wish List and found it not only safer but more convenient.
Seeing people follow Jesus’ teachings to help the needy has shone brightly in an otherwise dark time, she said.
“Because of this crisis people have wanted to step up and give more. It encourages me personally.” Zeagler said. “Every time there’s a crisis, there’s an opportunity. Because God loves us, we want to love.”
The Rev. Larry Daughtry, senior pastor at Sterling Church of God, said his congregation never fully closed its doors, but that services were conducted with face masks and social distancing plus a deep cleaning between services that including a disinfectant fogging of the sanctuary.
Attendance dwindled especially as older members who were more vulnerable began staying home.
For some, church was the only contact outside their families, and the closing of churches has been a painful loss for many, Daughtry said.
“I believe church is essential. It’s a place where people can come feel the presence of God. I believe social contact and communication is a necessity. People have felt isolated,’’ he said.
That opened a new sort of mission for the church; taking worship to those shut in during the pandemic.
“We took church to them. We took a worship team and had outdoor services. We did it until it started getting too cold,’’ he said.
Daughtry said the enforced loss of some person-to-person contact — visiting the sick in the hospital — has caused him some personal pain, but he’s tried to work around it.
“It’s really impacted me as a minister not being able to go to the hospital,’’ he said.
His only recourse has been to call the sick to let them know that they are being lifted up in prayer, and, he said, “To let them know we haven’t forgotten about you.”
The demands have also grown on some of the church’s continuing missions as it is now providing food for 100 families each month, up from 60 to 70 before the pandemic.
“We also provide clothes. That has grown tremendously,’’ he said.
At St. Simons Unitied Methodist Church, the congregation is continuing to support local missions through a pastor who it basically gave to Glynn County decades ago. The church sent the Rev. Wright Culpepper, then a staff member, out in to the community to identify needs and supply them. Culpepper’s mission work has grown tremendously with the creation of The Well, a day center for the homeless, FaithWorks and Sparrow’s Nest to provide food, clothing, assistance with housing and other needs. Culpepper now has his own church, First United Methodist of Brunswick, but the ties with the island church are undiminished.
“We haven’t missed a beat,’’ said the Rev. Tom Jones of St. Simons Methodist. “People have been willing. We support Wright’s ministries.”
In addition the church volunteers at other local ministries including Manna House, he said.
The congregation has also continued some in-house initiatives including three “giving trees” over the Advent season to provide Christmas gifts and new clothes for local families and for basic, life-supporting essentials for the those in impoverished countries, he said.
The pandemic has also been an opportunity for creativity and flexibility in spreading the gospel, and the church recently hired a communications director for its online ministries, Jones said.
For many, the Sunday dinner is the ultimate family meal, and a team from St. Simons Methodist served Sunday dinner at the Manna House the last Sunday in February.
“If the opportunities are there beyond the walls of the church, our congregation is quick to respond,’’ Jones said.
Indeed, Crandall said the Manna House wouldn’t exist without churches and individuals willing to work and give. While the pandemic drove volunteers away, it increased costs because the Manna House had to close its dining room and provide sack lunches of sandwiches.
“We have to buy bread every day,’’ and chips, paper bags, plastic baggies, desserts and paper goods, he said. All those items are more expensive than a year ago.
“Each meal used to be $2.20 when we were cooking inside. It’s likely $2.75 now,’’ he said.
Amy Crandall said one of the biggest needs is for cookies to include in the white paper sacks covering table waiting for diners.
With a cold rain falling, Crandall said there would probably be only about 250 meals served down from the usual 330.
“Last March 18, we started handing them out the door. We’ve served 90,000 lunches since then. We’ve been blessed, though,” he said. “We’ve had good support from the community.”