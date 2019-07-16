Chemical giant DuPont created national news when it abandoned plans to mine titanium dioxide near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in 2001 after several years of negotiations.
Environmental groups joined then Secretary of Interior Bruce Babbitt at the refuge in 1997 to announce their opposition to the project because of concerns mining on Trail Ridge, the geological formation that runs along the eastern edge of the swamp.
Now, environmental groups are expressing similar concerns about a new proposal by Twin Pines Minerals, LLC, based in Birmingham, Ala., for a heavy mineral sand mining facility on about 12,000 acres of land in Charlton County near the south end of the wildlife refuge.
Charles McMillan, coastal director for the Georgia Conservancy, was involved in DuPont negotiations two decades ago that resulted in the decision to abandon plans to mine near the world- famous swamp.
“It’s a notable project we have been tracking the past six months,” McMillan said. “We do have some of the same concerns.”
Opponents of the DuPont project said there was no science to prove that the mining process would not have significant impacts on the Okefenokee, the largest national wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River.
The Twin Pines proposal is to dig pits about 50 feet below land surface, remove titanium dioxide and zirconium from the sandy soil and back-fill the pit. Trees would be replanted at each site during planting season.
The concern voiced by environmental groups when DuPont proposed a similar mining project was if the swamp could end up draining after the different layers of soil are mixed together when the pit is refilled.
According to an Army Corps of Engineers description of the project released on July 12, there would be temporary impacts to 522 acres of wetlands and 2,454 linear feet of tributaries, and permanent impacts to 65 acres of wetlands and 4,658 linear feet of tributaries.
“The danger is equal, longterm,” McMillan said. “We need to dive in. Anything that happens near the Okefenokee is a concern.”
There are threatened and endangered species living in the project area that will be impacted include gopher tortoises and gopher frogs, according to the study. The region is also habitat to endangered red cockaded woodpeckers.
According to the Army Corps report, an estimated 150-200 workers would be hired for the project on portions of three tracts totaling 2,414 acres, which is expected to have an operational life of eight years.
McMillan said the Twin Pines project is much smaller than the DuPont plans from two decades ago but it raises the same concerns.
“There are significant concerns by the other environmental groups,” he said. “There are still some large unanswered questions.”
Alex Kearns, chair of St. Marys EarthKeepers, said the proposed mining project is “exceptionally alarming.” She said one of the tributaries flowing into the St. Marys River could be impacted by the project.
“It’s poorly conceived,” Kearns said. “The hydrology alone is frightening.”
Kearns said environmental groups across the state are expressing concern about the proposed project.
“Every environmental organization will fight for this,” she said. “Okefenokee is a national treasure.”
The Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comments about the proposed mining project until Aug. 11. They can be sent in writing to Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, attention: Ms. Holly Ross, 1104 North Westover Boulevard, Suite 9, Albany, Georgia, 31707, or by email to holly.a.ross@usace.army.mil. Please refer to the applicant’s name Twin Pines Minerals and the application number SAS-2018-00554 the comments.