Alaylah Harris’ decision to graduate early from Brunswick High School last December and join the Marine Corps wasn’t easy to make, but there was some strategy involved.
“I knew I would miss out on prom and graduation night with my friends but I also knew that The Marine Corps Boot camp was going to be 13 weeks long, and I didn’t want to spend my entire summer training in 100-degree heat in South Carolina,” she said.
While the decision to leave high school early for the Marines wasn’t easy, choosing to serve her country was. Harris is one of more than a dozen students in the Glynn County classes of 2023 who chose service over self to pursue careers in the military.
“Going into the military was honestly a decision I made a while ago,” she said. “I entertained the idea of different colleges, but my heart kept going back to serving our country.”
While her friends are graduating from high school, some of whom will join her in military service, Harris is in Marine combat training in North Carolina, exactly where she wants to be, despite having some emotions about the milestone she feels like she is missing.
“It’s exciting because I know I’m doing something that not many people my age get to do, but it’s also a little sad knowing I’m missing out on a major milestone walking across the stage and receiving my diploma,” Harris said. “But I couldn’t be happier and I’m extremely proud of myself. This was the best decision I have ever made for myself.”
Whitmarsh Tennant, a graduating senior at Frederica Academy, is confident he is also making the best decision for himself. Tennant is going into the Army and will be pursuing a career as an Airborne Ranger.
“I met a lot of guys who were in the Army and they were really good people, and that is what I wanted to be like when I grew up,” Tennant said of his decision to go into the military.
As a Ranger, he said he will be “kicking in doors,” which suits him just fine.
Tennant ships out July 24 to Fort Benning where he will be in boot camp before heading Ranger Assessment and Selection, or RASP.
“I’ve been wanting to do this and been training for it, so I’m itching to get started,” he said.
The Army has been Tennant’s goal for a while, but he knows it will be a lot different than the small private school on St. Simons Island where he attended high school.
“Being dropped into the big Army will be a little bit of a shock, I’m sure, but I’m ready for it,” he said.
Glynn Academy’s David Stamphill is ready for a different kind of military experience. He was recruited to be a long snapper on the Naval Academy’s football team. The full-ride scholarship he is receiving will open doors for him that other college opportunities couldn’t, he said.
“I knew I wouldn’t find a school that will set me up better than Navy would,” Stamphill said.
He liked the opportunity to keep playing football after high school, but the opportunities of being a Naval Academy graduate and Naval officer offers in service of his country made the decision to go there a no-brainer.
“There were too many pros to turn down,” Stamphill said. “It was important that when I put my diploma on the wall it looks really good.”
He is excited and a little nervous about what will come next but he said he is sure he can handle it.
“It’s going to be a lot different than the life I live now,” Stamphill said.