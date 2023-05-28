Michael Soroka was a healthy scratch on Sunday.
That’s good news as the move clears the way for the right-hander to return to the major leagues after a nearly three year absence.
Soroka, who has not pitched in the majors since 2020 after battling two torn right Achilles tendons that required three surgeries, was scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. Two hours before the game, the Stripers announced that right-hander Nolan Kingham (0-3, 5.40 ERA) would start against Durham.
With Soroka scratched, he is fully expected to be the option for the Braves to start Monday’s game at Oakland. The Braves are in need of a starter for the start of a three-game series against the A’s with Max Fried and Kyle Wright on the injured list. The Braves have filled in with three bullpen games recently and lost all three.
The Braves have not announced a starter for Monday or the other two games in the series.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos all but said Soroka would start Monday during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM Sunday.
“Soroka is doing really well,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s really the next guy up at this point. He was supposed to pitch for Gwinnett today. He will not pitch for Gwinnett today. So without me having to announce any types moves for the team, that’s pretty telling. He has done well. I saw his last start. He had two in a row that were good. We believe he’s ready to help our team. He’s the next guy up the next time we need a starter.”
When asked when the next time the Braves would need a starter, Anthopoulos answered “Tomorrow.”
Braves manager Brian Snitker was non-committal about the possibility of Soroka’s return before Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies as he said he was not ready to name a starter.
The Braves optioned left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following Friday’s game against the Phillies. That was the first indication that Soroka’s return after almost 34 months was likely.
Soroka got the win in his last outing for Gwinnett on Tuesday. He worked six innings and allowed only two hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking one. He threw 96 pitches. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts for the Stripers this season as he battles back from the two torn Achilles. He has pitched 35-1/3 innings.
Soroka last pitched in the major leagues Aug. 3, 2020, when he left a start after tearing his Achilles.
Months later, on the day he had a protective boot removed, he tore the same Achilles walking down the dugout steps.