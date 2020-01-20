Bobby and Anita Yingling of Clarksville, Tenn., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Meredith Reed Yingling, to Joshua Kyle Richard Parmelee, son of Michael and Lisa Parmelee of St. Simons Island.
The bride is a 2007 graduate of Clarksville High School in Clarksville, Tenn. She graduated from Furman University in Greenville, S.C., in 2011. Ms. Yingling graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn., in 2015. She is employed as an optometrist at Seaside Ophthalmology.
The future groom is a 2006 graduate of Glynn Academy in Brunswick. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2011. He attended the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, graduating in 2015. Mr. Parmelee is an optometrist and owner of Glynn Eye Care in Brunswick.
An early evening wedding is planned for July 18 at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica on St. Simons Island.
Invitations will be sent.