The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from conducting a virtual public meeting to discuss an application to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
A virtual public meeting will be held online to discuss a revised proposal by Twin Pines Minerals to mine on a smaller footprint near the world-famous swamp.
The meeting will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday using the WebEx platform. Anyone wishing to attend online must register in advance by going to CESAS-SpecialProjects@usace.army.mil.
Participants must send their full name, email address and a contact phone number with area code. The subject line in the message must say “RSVP for 13 May public meeting TPM.”
A link and security code will be sent prior to the meeting with instructions.
Once the meeting starts, all participant lines will be muted to maintain audio quality. Moderators will direct questions to the appropriate person during the question/answer session.
Questions can be asked through WebEx chat.
Environmental organizations have expressed concerns about mining near the Okefenokee, saying there are too many questions about the impacts mining could have in the region.
They are asking for a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement to determine the potential effects mining could have on the swamp.
“The corps needs to know people consider the beauty of the Okefenokee swamp, and the birding, boating, fishing and hunting nearby that it provides, to be too important to risk with a strip mine far too close to the swamp,” said Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman. “Everyone down to the Gulf of Mexico should be concerned about this strip mine at the headwaters of the the Suwannee River, and east on the St. Marys River to the Atlantic.”