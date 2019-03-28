Less than 10 people attended a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the looming closure of L Street for a year for extensive renovations including improved drainage, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
There will also be an increased number of storm drain inlets and storm pipes added to improve drainage in flood-prone areas where as much a foot of water has accumulated after a strong storm.
City engineer Garrow Alberson explained the scope of the project and the reason for the work to the small crowd.
“L Streets needs a little work and we’re ready to do that,” he said. “We’re going to close L Street completely to do the work.”
The work for the yearlong project will be done in three phases, with the first one from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Goodyear Street. The work is scheduled to last around five to six months.
The second phase is from Goodyear Street to Cook Street, with the work also scheduled to last five to six months. A portion of Cook Street will also be paved as part of the planned work.
The final phase will be near the Pinova plant, where the goal is minimize any disruption to business.
“The goal is to keep Pinova functioning,” Alberson said.
Part of the project will also include new sidewalks, curbs and gutters near the central and east ends of the project near some ball fields.
And new fire hydrants will also be added, which will possibly lower fire insurance rates for property owners, Alberson said.
The $2.6 million project is funded with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this project without SPLOST funding,” he said.
While work is conducted, all driveway access will be maintained except when the work is being done in front of a home. The driveways should not be blocked more than a day while work in front of homes is ongoing.
“We will give plenty of notice about blockages,” he said.
Signs erected April 1 will let motorists know thru traffic cannot drive on L Street but it may take several weeks before people figure out the best alternative routes to their destinations.
“There will be an increased volume of traffic through neighborhoods,” he said. “It will take a few weeks for motorists to realize they can’t get through.”
Another public meeting will be held at a date to be determined in several weeks to update residents about the work and answer any more questions from residents.