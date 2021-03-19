The McIntosh County Shouters are coming to a screen near you.
When is still an open question, but the Shouters could be projected onto a movie theater screen or streamed over the TV in the den. They’re in “Freedom’s Path,” a feature film with a Civil War plot made by an award-winning director.
Director Brett Smith said the “Freedom’s Path” is a few weeks from “wrapping’’ and then the decision will be made whether to show at film festivals or go straight into release. A lot is dependent on theaters coming out of the pandemic, but Smith said it would likely be fall before it appears in theaters.
Smith, who had the misfortune of directing his first feature in the midst of the coronavirus, said “Freedom’s Path” is about a young man who enlists in the Union Army to be a war hero. But war turns out to be more than he reckoned for, so he injured himself to appear dead during battle. The Shouters appear when runaway slaves rescue the Union soldier, Smith said in a telephone interview.
“The film was 10 years in the making,’’ Smith said.
After coming across the Shouters’ performance for the Smithsonian, Smith said, “I was just blown away. It had to be them. They have to be in it.”
He contacted Susan Durkes, who handles bookings for the Shouters, three to four years before filming while they were still composing the music. The Shouters do several ring shouts in the film including some around the campfire in October in northern Arkansas when it was in the 20s as they filmed night scenes.
Not everything the Shouters did was scripted.
“They did a couple of songs off the cuff we weren’t even planning,’’ that were made part of the film, Smith said.
With the Shouters’ work done, he continued working on the score including the music played during the movie to set the mood. It was beautiful gospel music, but it didn’t feel right to Smith.
“It was beautiful but not authentic. I said, ‘We’re bringing the Shouters back,’’’ he said.
He had them simply hum and moan to add “somber and beautiful elements’’ for the audience, and their music will also play as the credits roll.
It was more than the music, Smith said. The group also has an authentic look, especially lead singer Freddie Palmer who brings his whole body to bear on the sound as he claps and sings, he said.
“With the look there’s a personality that shines through,’’ he said, “something intangible about the entire group. They feel the song. When they’re singing, they’re in the song.”
Carletha Sullivan said the shout has always been in her. Sullivan figured she became fully aware that her elders were doing the ring shout when she was about 5. That is going on 75 years ago, and it never left her.
“It’s in your bones,’’ she said. “The shout is in the dancing and the movement.”
The shout wasn’t a performance as it is now. It was part of life especially to “shout in” Christmas and the new year.
“Used to be Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we’d got to the church. We’d shout from 12 o’clock [midnight] to the next day,’’ Sullivan said. “Now we just go to the church for Watch Night starting at 10 p.m.”
People look to the shout as a performance, as entertainment, during the New Year’s celebration.
“But that’s not what it is,’’ Sullivan said. “That’s to give thanks to the Lord for letting us have a prosperous year.”
Shouting for “Freedom’s Path” wasn’t as enjoyable as many would think. It was cold and uncomfortable and their ragged costumes were not warming, she said.
Sullivan said she was glad to get back to their normal matching outfits of long sleeve shirts and bib overalls on the men and long dresses for the women.
“The last night, the costumes lady said ‘Be sure to leave your outfits over there in a box.’ I said, ‘Don’t you worry. These ain’t nothing nobody would want no way,’’’ she said.
Then she added, “I think I’m old enough to say whatever I want to say.”
She said they got the call later to hum and do other voice effects for the film, but it was in a better setting.
“They came right here to McIntosh County,’’ and recorded it, she said.
At 35, her grandson Brenton Jordan is the “stick man’’ for the Shouters stamping out the rhythm on the stage or ground with a stick. The first time he performed was in Washington at the Library of Congress and the Kennedy Center.
“When we got back, my grandmother said, ‘You’re going to be the stick man.’ Why not? I’ve been doing it since I was 5,’’ he said.
Jordan said he was never instructed in the proper ways of the ring shout.
“As you watch it, you pick it up. Nobody ever pulls you aside and says, ‘This is the way you do it,’’’ he said.
Like his grandmother, Jordan said the cold was numbing in Arkansas, but. “We had to act like it was in the middle of July.”
They did a scene shouting around a campfire on a night when the cold got into their bones like the shout.
“When they said, ‘Cut,’ everybody ran to the fire,’’ Jordan said.
He learned, however, to put on extra clothes like the two pairs of socks he wore under the big boots fro the film.
Jordan, who lives in Savannah now, said his family carried on the ring shout in the Briar Patch community.
It has endured as a tradition that many families let die, but that Sullivan said her people carried on. There are some imitators, but Sullivan insists the McIntosh County Shouters are the originals and she’s old enough to say it.
The film will likely get more attention because it was the last appearance by character actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd who was shot to death in Atlanta on Oct. 3, 2020. A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in his death.
Byrd appeared in Spike Lee’s “He Got Game,’’ “Get on the Bus,’’ and “Clockers.”