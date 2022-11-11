Hosting the first round of the Class 1A D2 football playoffs at The Ship, the No. 1 seeded McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers moved on with a 28-13 win over No. 4 seeded Wheeler County Bulldogs.
Starting on the defensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers were matched up against a wildcat formation that Wheeler County’s running back Jason Culver featured heavily in.
Forcing what seemed to be a punt, the Bulldogs pulled the fourth down trickeration to pick up 30 yards, putting them in the red zone.
Chewing as much clock as possible, Culver eventually made his way into the end zone from a yard out with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter.
“They didn’t catch us off guard. I knew they were going to run at us,” said head coach Bradley Warren. “They have run at everybody hard, we just had to get used to that tempo and the physicality.”
Finally sending its offense onto the field, McIntosh failed to match their counterparts as they turned the ball over on downs on its first drive.
With a stellar defense all season for McIntosh, once more it stood its ground to force a momentum swing for the offense.
Neo West returned a punt from his own 20 to the Bulldogs’ 24 yards to set the team up with a short field to open the second quarter. Three plays later, Deondray Bacon scored the opening touchdown for his team from 19 yards out. JaReese Campbell capitalized on the two-point conversion, and McIntosh took an 8-7.
Catching the Bulldogs’ special teams in a lull, the Buccaneers recovered the pooch kick to give themselves less than 40 yards to the end zone.
Taking six plays, the Buccaneers’ offense extended the lead when Campbell made his way into the end zone from three yards out to give the team a 14-7 lead with 6:02 left in the half.
Both sides punted before heading into the locker room, and coming out and warming up, Coach Warren put his star linebacker, Lake Linton, onto the offensive line to add more protection. Wearing No. 66 and playing both sides of the ball, Linton showed his toughness all night long with key blocks and tackles for his team.
“We are a little banged up and we struggled at center tonight,” Warren said. “We had to make some adjustments.”
Forced to punt to open the second half, McIntosh found the counterpunch from Wheeler to be strong as the Bulldogs seemed to suck the life out of the Buccaneers for a large portion of the third quarter.
Marching down the field, with the help of a crucial defensive pass interference call to negate a West pick, Wheeler chewed six minutes off the clock before Culver found his way into the end zone to cut the Buccaneers’ lead to one.
From then on it was all McIntosh.
“We made an adjustment to make everything go outside and not let those big guys get a run with some steam and we did,” Warren said of his defense. “They only had one drive on us. Other than that we played well.”
Needing an answer, McIntosh showed why it’s a top 10 program in its division as the offense picked up big play after big play. On third-and-13 from their own 39, Bacon took the wildcat snap and bounced to the left sideline for 57 yards to get his team out of trouble and into the red zone.
Taking another nine plays to get into the end zone, with both teams trading penalties, Bacon punched his way into the end zone for his second touchdown. Campbell followed through with another two-point conversion to put the team up 22-13 with 6:22 to go.
Seeing the game become more and more chippy in the second half with trash talk and unsportsmanlike fouls coming out in what felt like every drive, a play by Culver hurt the Bulldogs in more ways than one.
Having picked up a 12-yard gain on a pass play, Culver took the snap and ran up the middle before being swallowed up by a group of Buccaneers. With the whistle blown and some extracurricular going on after, Culver threw the ball at McIntosh’s Andrew Roberson to hurt the Bulldogs’ chances to come back into the game even more.
Already fighting the clock, now the Bulldogs were fighting their emotions as the moment got the best of them.
McIntosh got the ball one final time and made Wheeler pay for its actions as Bacon and Campbell continued to pound the Bulldog’s defense with large chunks of yardage.
Jawing going on between every play, the biggest aftermath came after Campbell added his second rushing touchdown with a 13-yard run.
Leading 28-13 and letting kicker Madi McMahan kick the extra point, her initial attempt was blocked at the line of scrimmage. After kicking the ball, McMahan was knocked over on the play and a flag was thrown on a Bulldogs player. Police officers came out onto the field to keep matters at bay and stayed on the Buccaneers’ sideline with the game winding down.
Upset with the calls all night, Coach Warren showed his anger for the style of play Wheeler put forth after whistles as he went out to defend his kicker, and figuring out how to stop someone from getting hurt.
Having one final drive, Culver put together a 50-yard pass before throwing an interception on the following play to seal the game for McIntosh.
Winning the game 28-13 and moving to the second round for the second consecutive season, Coach Warren knows his team has to be more disciplined with the stakes being so high.
“I’m excited, our effort was really good,” Warren said. “We have to play more disciplined football, we had too many penalties tonight. We have to erase that and I think we will be fine.