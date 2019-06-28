Revisions to the plans for Mary Ross Waterfront Park were approved at Thursday’s Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency meeting.
The revisions included moving a splash pad about 10 feet from its original planned location.
Other planned work includes a visitor center, pavilion and shade structures.
The changes in the park’s design were made to accommodate some of the larger events held there, said LaRon Bennett, the agency’s chairman.
“We know we’re not going to hinder anything going on at the park,” he said. “This layout maximizes the layout of the park. Everything that’s being done at the park can still be done.”
The revised plans still have to be approved by the City Commission.
Agency members also approved motions to accept Ussery-Rule Architects to design the shade structures for $6,000, the pavilion for $17,500 and the visitor center for $29,000.
City Commission Julie Martin expressed concerns about the visitor center, saying there has been no discussion about paying a staff or buying office equipment. She pointed out that the Brunswick-Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Center typicality handles visitor center staffing in the county.
Bennett said if the park’s renovations turn it into the destination he believes it will become, the city will have to hire staff.
City Manager Jim Drumm told the agency the city has included $100,000 in the budget for the URA operations this year. The money will come from the pending sale of the Perry school site. Plans are for the city and URA to split the $600,000 from the school site sale when it is completed. The URA will receive the additional $200,000 after the sale.
Drumm also told board members that the Oglethorpe Conference Center is still on the budget with the potential for an additional $5 million in debt for the city.