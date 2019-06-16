Area deaths
Mary L. Head, 74, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life, will be held Thursday, 4:00PM, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with a reception to follow at Confederate Station.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
George W. Harper, 69, of Hortense, passed away Thursday at his residence.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.