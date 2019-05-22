Jack Lawlor
Buy Now

Coastal Georgia's Jack Lawlor tees off during round two of the 2019 NAIA Men's Golf National Championship in Mesa, Arizona on Wednesday. 

 Photo Provided

Coastal Georgia maintains a top-five standing in the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship in Mesa, Ariz. after Day 2 of golf on Wednesday.

The Mariners finished the round with a 13-over 297. At the time of press, Coastal has a 27-over 595 score and are currently tied for fourth in the tournament with British Columbia.

Jack Lawlor led the way for Coastal after Day 2 shooting the lowest score of the day with a 2-over par. Mark David Johnson and Eli Scott both shot a 3-over. Shaun Margeson shot 5-over par, and Chip Thompson finished the Mariners off with a 6-over.

Lawlor is currently tied for fifth in the individual tournament with a 3-over after scoring a 72 on Tuesday and a 73 on Wednesday. He is in a three-way tie with Mitchell Thiessen from Rocky Mountain College and Joe Bannan from Thomas (GA).

Johnson tied for eighth place in the individual portion, after two rounds, with a 4-over overall score. He is tied with seven other golfers.

Sitting at the top of the leaderboard is Ben Hadden from Kansas Wesleyan University with a 4-under overall score. He made a 68 in Tuesday’s round and 70 on Wednesday. Two strokes behind him in second place is Victor Miron from Texas Wesleyan with a 2-under overall score.

Andrew Harrison from British Columbia and Jack Faraci from South Carolina-Beaufort are tied for third currently with 2-over scores. Harrison jumped 29 spots after Day 1 of play.

Lawlor and Johnson both sit in good spots to make a move during the third day of the championship.

Coastal is currently 15 strokes off the lead and two behind third-place South Carolina Beaufort that shot a 12-over 296 on Day 2 and has a 25-over 593 overall score. Texas Wesleyan, at the time of press, holds a commanding lead over the rest of the competition.

Rocky Mountain College sits in second place after shooting a 10-over on Wednesday and holds a 22-over 590 overall score.

The Mariners look to make a jump on the leaderboard during Day 3 of the tournament with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. local time.