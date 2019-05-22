Coastal Georgia maintains a top-five standing in the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship in Mesa, Ariz. after Day 2 of golf on Wednesday.
The Mariners finished the round with a 13-over 297. At the time of press, Coastal has a 27-over 595 score and are currently tied for fourth in the tournament with British Columbia.
Jack Lawlor led the way for Coastal after Day 2 shooting the lowest score of the day with a 2-over par. Mark David Johnson and Eli Scott both shot a 3-over. Shaun Margeson shot 5-over par, and Chip Thompson finished the Mariners off with a 6-over.
Lawlor is currently tied for fifth in the individual tournament with a 3-over after scoring a 72 on Tuesday and a 73 on Wednesday. He is in a three-way tie with Mitchell Thiessen from Rocky Mountain College and Joe Bannan from Thomas (GA).
Johnson tied for eighth place in the individual portion, after two rounds, with a 4-over overall score. He is tied with seven other golfers.
Sitting at the top of the leaderboard is Ben Hadden from Kansas Wesleyan University with a 4-under overall score. He made a 68 in Tuesday’s round and 70 on Wednesday. Two strokes behind him in second place is Victor Miron from Texas Wesleyan with a 2-under overall score.
Andrew Harrison from British Columbia and Jack Faraci from South Carolina-Beaufort are tied for third currently with 2-over scores. Harrison jumped 29 spots after Day 1 of play.
Lawlor and Johnson both sit in good spots to make a move during the third day of the championship.
Coastal is currently 15 strokes off the lead and two behind third-place South Carolina Beaufort that shot a 12-over 296 on Day 2 and has a 25-over 593 overall score. Texas Wesleyan, at the time of press, holds a commanding lead over the rest of the competition.
Rocky Mountain College sits in second place after shooting a 10-over on Wednesday and holds a 22-over 590 overall score.
The Mariners look to make a jump on the leaderboard during Day 3 of the tournament with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. local time.