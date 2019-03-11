Brunswick’s own MAP International is launching a campaign to increase the number of expectant mothers who have access to prenatal vitamins globally.
More than 500,000 women die every year during pregnancy or childbirth, the vast majority in developing countries. “That’s 57 women every hour and as many as three 747 airliners crashing every day,” said Steve Stirling, MAP International President. “How quickly would we act if we saw three plane crashes a day in the newspaper?”
From its Brunswick headquarters, MAP International provides medicines and health supplies annually to more than 13 million people around the world. “We are launching this campaign to raise awareness for the plight of expectant mothers who don’t have access to prenatal vitamins,” he said.
When many women in developing countries become pregnant, they are already malnourished. Their bodies are ill-equipped to provide the nutrients a growing baby needs. Expectant mothers often suffer from conditions like malnutrition and anemia as well as undiagnosed diseases such as malaria.
Mortality rates for babies are even more unsettling, with 99 percent of infant deaths occurring in developing countries. According to the World Health Organization, in Africa alone, one in five children will die before their fifth birthday from a disease that is treatable and curable if basic medicine and nourishment were available. Many of these deaths are preventable if more expectant mothers had access to prenatal vitamins.
“Folic acid can reduce the risk of spina bifida, cleft palate, heart defects in children and pre-eclampsia during pregnancy,” Sterling said. “There are so many conditions we could impact for an unborn life with prenatal vitamins. For $2.80, MAP can provide an expectant mother with a daily prenatal vitamin for the length of her pregnancy.”
MAP International provides thousands of types of medicines and health supplies each year. Prenatal vitamins could be the most critically-needed medicine we provide. In 2018, MAP shipped more than six million prenatal vitamin tablets. This is the equivalent of providing a daily vitamin for as many as 16,500 expectant mothers.
MAP is seeking support for this campaign from its neighbors in the Golden Isles area. Visit www.map.org/prenatal for more information or to donate.
MAP International is ranked as one of America’s top charities. This recognition from Forbes magazine, Good Housekeeping magazine, Charity Watch, and GuideStar recognizes MAP’s commitment to stewardship and its ability to fulfill its mission with remarkably low overhead.
“We find MAP International to be professionally managed and a leader in their industry”, said Daniel M. Campbell, Partner at CapinCrouse LLP, a national full-service CPA and consulting firm devoted to serving nonprofit organizations. “I would estimate that MAP would rank in the top 5 percent of our clients in quality of financial reporting, management and board leadership.”
MAP International-supplied medicines are trusted by health care providers in the developing world because they are known to be both safe and effective. By shipping medicines where they are needed most, MAP International is able to save countless lives and alleviate suffering.
In 2018, the Georgia-based organization helped 13.6 million people by providing millions of healing doses of medicines. MAP provides unexpired medicines and health supplies directly from pharmaceutical companies. MAP also purchases medicines when necessary to meet specific needs of its program beneficiaries.