A 30-year-old St. Simons Island man remained in jail without bail Thursday, a day after he allegedly attacked a neighbor inside her residence in the St. Simons Mobile Home Park, according to a Glynn County Police report.
Troy Cochise Nichols was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery and simple battery, according to police and jail records. He is being held without bond on the aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges, jail records show.
According to the police report, Nichols allegedly talked his way into the resident of a well-known neighbor Wednesday evening, then grabbed her by the throat and attempted to kiss her, the report said. The woman told police he also pulled a knife from his pocket and held it to her throat.
He then walked back to his residence next door in the mobile home park. That is where police found Nichols after the victim called to report the incident at 7:01 p.m., according to the police report.
Nichols was booked into the county jail under a Kentucky address, but the woman described him to police as a "long-time friend/neighbor," according to the report. She was outside on her porch when Nichols allegedly approached and started a conversation Wednesday evening, the report said.
"Nichols then went on to ask to speak to her inside her trailer," the report said. She permitted him to come inside. At that point he allegedly asked her to secure her dog, which she did. The woman told police she watched Nichols check the lock on the dog's cage while she talked online with a friend.
Afterward, Nichols allegedly grabbed by the throat as she sat in a chair and tried to kiss her. He also allegedly grabbed her mouth and then held the knife to her throat, the report said.
Then, he left, the report said. Police said Nichols agreed to step outside when asked by the responding officer, but he remained silent when questioned. Police photographed the woman's "scratched throat" and "injured gum," the report said.
Police could not locate a knife on Nichols' possession. "Troy Nichols was not charged with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon due to the fact no knife was located nor were there any witnesses to the alleged offense," the police report said.
Nichols also was issued a criminal trespass warrant for the woman's residence.