Will you have a house full, or an empty house this Christmas? Plans are different this year. While many are still gathering with family, many are also making choices to be more cautious and limit contact with extended family due to COVID-19. That means some folks will really have a silent night feeling like it is a Blue Christmas.
We may have extra room in our house this year, or no room in our house. The real question though is do we have room in our hearts for the Lord Jesus Christ. For followers of Jesus, we know and believe that Christmas is centered around the person and presence of Jesus Christ. It is easy, however, to let this aspect become crowded out due to all of the shopping, decorating, baking, partying and gift-giving.
We can rush through December with a full schedule or list of “to-dos” and yet end up with an empty heart that has missed God’s presence.
Those who claim the Christian faith know that Jesus is reason for the season of Christmas. We intellectually understand that Christmas is about the holy wonder of God coming to earth as a man — the Son of God becoming a son to Mary and Joseph. And yet it is easy for us to let this become overshadowed by all of the trappings of Christmas. In the end, we can crowd Jesus out of his own birthday because we simply don’t have room in our schedules and lives.
This has actually been a common occurrence since the very first Christmas. Remember the story of Jesus birth. Joseph and Mary went to Bethlehem on account of the census. Mary was pregnant and close to giving birth. Apparently, Bethlehem was over run with crowds of people who had come home to be counted for the census. When they arrived at the local Holiday Inn Express, there was no vacancy. This is the famous line from the Christmas story, “There is no room in the inn.” The Son of God has come from heaven to earth preparing to be born of a young virgin girl. God had come, but there was no room for him. Jesus was here, but no one noticed. In their hustle and bustle of life, Mary and Joseph were relegated to a stable out back. Jesus was placed in a feeding trough as a bed.
What is God telling us through this story? I hope you will read and listen closely because there are great messages here. The birth of Jesus is a most beautiful and humble event at the same time. While God had every right to send his son into the world with great fanfare and majesty, he chose simplicity and modesty. Jesus found a humble place to lay his head. Jesus still looks for humble places. He does not come to the proud. He is not impressed with those of great skill and notoriety. God is drawn to places and people that have great humility. He wants a heart that is hungry and open, not closed and proud. The first step to making room for Jesus begins in the heart.
Will we make room? The famous line about no room in the inn is a real call we should heed. Many people live lives that are crowded and full. We may believe in Jesus, but often we may have a sign over our heart that says, “No room.” Some people reject him outright. They want nothing to do with Jesus because they do not believe in him or honor Him. For many though, the rejection is much more silent and less obvious. It is not a formal rejection of a hard heart, but more likely the passive rejection of a distracted heart. Many just neglect Jesus out of sheer ignorance and busyness. There are too many crowded hearts that have not made room for Jesus.
Make room! Let every heart prepare him room. Right now, stop and open your heart. Repent of your neglect and invite Him in fully to fill your heart. Let Christmas fill more that your home. Let the true meaning of Christmas fill your heart. And that’s the Word.
