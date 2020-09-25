“Direct to you” marketing will take a local turn Thursday, Oct. 1, when some local artisans and artists offer their work at the inaugural Makers on the Marsh at what can be a breathtaking setting.
The high end art show will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Village Creek Landing at the end of South Harrington Road on St. Simons Island.
Among othres, Julia Chandler Lawing will have her original oil paintings, Ben Galland will offer his photos and Heather Shadron is firing pottery for the event.
Lawing, a North Carolina resident, grew up on St. Simons, is a Frederica Academy graduate and still has family on the island. Her work was formerly on display at an island gallery that closed and her work, multi-layered oil paintings, are best viewed in-person rather than online, she said.
“I decided I wanted to do a show down there,’’ she said.
In exploring that possibility, she decided on the one-day high-end show with artisans who were friends or were connected through friends.
Lawing said she’ll bring as many paintings as she can fit in her vehicle, and they’ll be of all sizes and prices and painted on canvas, wood and paper.
“I think it will be just beautiful,’’ she said of the venue at Village Creek Landing. It is a place very familiar to photographer Ben Galland, who grew up on the island and knows the spot overlooking Harrington Creek as Cusie’s after the late Cusie Sullivan, who ran a bait house there.
For the “Island Time” book on St. Simons, which he did with author Jingle Davis, Galland photographed some of the old pillars and the foundation that are all that remain of the bait shop.
“Island Time” was one of four University of Georgia books on the barrier islands from Cumberland to Sapelo for which Galland provided photos. He said he will bring limited edition photos to the Makers on the Marsh.
“I don’t normally do that. I like to keep things custom,’’ he said.
The photos will all be of a size that are easily placed so buyers won’t have to “rearrange an entire room to hang one picture,’’ he said.
The show will also be a departure for Heather Shadron, a well-known island potter.
Shadron said she was drawn to the show because it’s local and “a chance to meet people face-to-face...I don’t normally see people.”
She estimated that 99.9 percent of her work was shipped out every day, but that was before COVID-19.
Most of that work was wedding bowls, large, often colorful bowls with the names of the bride and groom, the wedding date and whatever else makes the date special to them. She shipped the bowls all over, but the coronavirus has delayed many weddings so she turned to other work.
As she painted a pattern on some plates before firing them, Shadron said, “I wasn’t doing wedding bowls so I started doing this. I had time to play. I never allowed myself time to do it.”
She will take three new patterns to the Oct. 1 show.
In her studio where shelves were laden with her work, Shadron said, “It’s time to get painting.”
Also participating are Jessica Been, who sells handmade Turkish rugs at Wire Collaborative; Jon Phillip Spiers, who makes saltwater fishing lures by hand at Timucua Outdoors; the jewelry of Sharon Robers of GraceFull Goods and Merci Bouquet, Kate Dart’s vintage Volkswagen converted to a flower truck.
Those who want to make it a complete experience can purchase lunch or dinner from food trucks.
The Georgia Sea Grill will offer shrimp and grits for lunch, and Porch will have dinner and cocktails.
The Chris Rider Band will perform live 5-8 p.m.