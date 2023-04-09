There’s nothing subtle about Jon Rahm. His size more closely resembles a brawling bar bouncer than a professional golfer. His hands could double as oven mitts. He’s a large man with a soft voice, but fiery to the point he’s good for a spiked driver head or three over the course of 18 holes.
Rahm, 28, has spent the better part of seven years battering competition on the PGA Tour. He was a favorite strolling — or steamrolling, perhaps — into Augusta National this weekend. But for the bulk of the last five years, the hulking Spaniard seemed like a cheapened version of what his play has indicated — that he’s a winner, and a damn good one.
Sunday offered dramatic proof.
Rahm ran away with a wet and wild 2023 Masters title, finishing 12-under for the tournament with a final round 69.He earned his first green jacket and second major title in a simplistic, almost boring fashion that such massive humans are rarely capable of.
Rahm stayed above the madness of a leaderboard that flashed more names than a phonebook throughout the afternoon. He batted away playing partner Brooks Koepka methodically, turning their mano-a-mano duel into a plea for “no más” by day’s end. And, by the 18th hole, he had an four-shot cushion to sit on as he walked up a fairway still slick from biblical rain of days past.
Patrons roared. Rahm’s name echoed. And a tailor awaited his measurements.
Jon Rahm is now and forever a Masters champ.
These moments in golf are rare. There’s a certain randomness to what can happen atop a leaderboard at Augusta National (Danny Willett and Charl Schwartzel have Masters titles, for goodness sake). This tournament itself has been a weird Masters. Rain delays. Falling trees. You know, the usual.
But Koepka vs. Rahm is the kind of heavyweight bout Don King would dream of. It’s firepower vs. more firepower. It’s PGA Tour vs. LIV. (Koepka’s general indifference toward his current employer, aside.) It’s a past major champ finding his form vs. another who feels deserving of more prominent titles than he actually owns.
The duel technically began on Saturday. Cold conditions. Howling wind. Mucky walkways. Heavy rain. The kind of stuff you expect at St. Andrews, not Augusta National.
Players charged back out onto the course just after 11 a.m. Saturday for the start of the third round. Organizers insisted the heavy stuff wouldn’t come down for a while. Soaked hands, feet and ball caps suggested otherwise. But on they played — at least until play was suspended at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Koepka and Rahm still had 30-ish holes to play.
That brings us to Sunday.
Koepka and Rahm smacked balls along a packed driving range before 8 a.m. They stood 10 players apart, Koepka all the way to the left and Rahm tucked in the middle. Rahm was parked between Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson — two of the previous four Masters champions. Coincidence? Perhaps.
Departing the practice green a few minutes before Rahm, Scheffler tapped Rahm’s caddie Adam Hayes on his right shoulder. “Good luck today, boys,” Scheffler said.
If Sunday’s final round was a heavyweight bout, the final 12 holes of Koepka and Rahm’s morning session served as a woozy undercard.
The sharpness that vaulted Koepka to the top of the leaderboard dissipated. He hit just seven greens in the round after doing so 29 times over his first 36 holes. Koepka promptly paired birdies on holes 2 and 8 with bogies on 7, 12 and 17 to keep Rahm within two shots.
But as Koepka bobbled, Rahm’s haymakers missed their marks. Rahm reached the Par 5 13th in three shots, then three-putted for bogey, lipping out a short par putt. He followed that by missing makeable birdie putts on 14 and 15, before bogeying 16 via a wayward tee shot.
All the while smiley Norweigian Viktor Hovland, who finished 6-under par, ripped off five straight birdies on his third round back nine to pull within three shots of Koepka by morning’s end.
“I mean, I can’t be worrying too much about what he’s doing,” Rahm said in a brief media session between rounds. “My objective today is to focus on my own game and what I can control. Whatever Brooks does is whatever Brooks does.”
And so Rahm did.
The play that had Koepka bordering on a runaway on Thursday and Friday dissipated. He left chips short. His putter failed him. The four-shot lead he nursed entering Sunday was down to two on his and Rahm’s first hole of the third round restart Sunday morning.
All the while Rahm was methodical. He wasn’t quite his gang busters self from earlier in the week. That version bore through Augusta National after double bogeying his first hole of the week, ripping of a 9-under score over his final 17 first-round holes.
Rahm was steady on Sunday. He hit his spots. He scrambled when he needed to. Birdies on 3 and 8 closed the gap. Koepka’s undoing, perhaps a product of too many 54-hole LIV golf events, aided in the effort. A Rahm par and Koepka bogey on the 6th gave Rahm his first outright lead.
He never relented — even as 52-year-old Phil Mickelson (8-under) and past champ Jordan Spieth (7-under) nipped at his heels.
There was something in the air on Sunday around Augusta. It wasn’t the smell of spring peeking through an otherwise cloudy week. It wasn’t the last few cups of Crow’s Nest ale patrons guzzled near the 18th green.
No. This was something innately Spanish.
Sunday marked six years to the day Sergio Garcia won his lone Masters title. April 9 is also the birthday of golfing legend Seve Ballesteros. Fitting. Rahm hails from Barrika on the northern coast of Spain. Ballesteros’ hometown of Pedreña is 65 miles west, up the coastline along the Cantabarian Sea.
The Masters has a way with these things. Tradition. Nostalgia. An eerie ability to connect past and present.
The kicks with which Rahm climbed the 18th fairway were highlighted green along the soles. No doubt a nod to the jacket he’d slip on minutes later. They included a singular word in white lettering along their base, “Vamos.”
Rahm will almost assuredly return to Augusta National next year with a new getup and swanky shoes. There shouldn’t be too much discussion about what verbiage might be included on those spikes. Sunday’s performance immediately settles that debate.
“Campeón.”
Masters prize money breakdown
1st — $3.24 million
2nd — $1.944 million
3rd — $1.224 million
4th — $864,000
5th — $720,000
6th — $648,000
7th — $603,000
8th — $558,000
9th — $522,000
10th — $486,000
Who won the Masters: recent champion history
2023 — Jon Rahm (Spain)
2022 — Scottie Scheffler (USA)
2021 — Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
2020 — Dustin Johnson (USA)
2019 — Tiger Woods (USA)
2018 — Patrick Reed (USA)
2017 — Sergio Garcia (Spain)
2016 — Danny Willett (UK)
2015 — Jordan Spieth (USA)
2014 — Bubba Watson (USA)
2013 — Adam Scott (Australia)
2012 — Bubba Watson (USA)
2011 — Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)