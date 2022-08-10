A request to rezone a 27-acre tract off U.S. 17 near the Exit 29 interchange was approved by the Mainland Planning Commission but not without debate.
People speaking in opposition of the rezoning request for the Halfmoon Bluff planned development district expressed concerns about increased traffic, possible drainage issues, billboards and a possible truck stop coming to the site.
Commission board members expressed sympathy for the residents living in the Royal Oaks and Fancy Bluff communities speaking against the rezoning request.
“That area of Exit 29 cannot afford another truck stop or service station there,” said Neal Boatright, a commission member. “I cannot support it because of that.”
A consultant representing the developer said there are no plans for a truck stop or service station in the commercial portion of the planned development. Instead a possible hotel, restaurant and car wash could be built on the site, but it will not have self storage.
The residential side of the development will include 150 units, with a mix of duplexes and multi-story apartments on 11 acres.
Commission member Bill Edgy described the site as “prime real estate.” He told opponents he planned to vote against the request but cautioned them they better get used to developers wanting to build near the interchange.
“I don’t know how much longer you will be able to dodge this bullet,” he said.
Commission members Boatright and Thomas “Bo” Clark also voted against the request, which passed 4-3. Darrell Dawson, Richard Strickland, Missy Neu and Sherrye Gibbs voted in favor of the motion.
“We don’t need another truck stop, as well,” Clark said. “That’s a heavy traffic area on U.S. 17.”
Commission members also unanimously voted to approve the site plan for a planned 8,000-square-foot, four-unit office building at 615 Palisade Drive in the South Port planned development district.