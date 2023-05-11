How are you feeling about graduation?
Graduation has always seemed so far away, but now that it is almost here, I am sad to leave high school behind, but also still very excited to get to experience a new time in my life.
What are your plans for what’s next?
After I graduate I will be attending the University of Georgia where I plan on majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders to later on become a speech-language pathologist.
Looking back, how do you feel your time at Heritage Christian Academy prepared you to achieve your future goals?
HCA has given me so many opportunities that have not only prepared me academically, but also given me teachers who care about me, friends who I will have for the rest of my life, and a place where I was encouraged to stand firm in my beliefs as a Christian. HCA has prepared me for life’s challenges that I will face and has given me a place that I will always come back to no matter what.
What advice do you have for the rising senior class?
My advice to the rising senior class would be to make the most of high school. School will be hard and stressful at times, but don’t forget that your hard work and sleepless nights will pay off in the end. Also, take advantage of the opportunities you are given whether that’s joining a sports team, academic club, or attending your high school dances and make as many memories while you can in high school because before you know it, it will all be over.