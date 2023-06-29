Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Palmer Weicker Jr., a larger-than-life former U.S. senator and governor who helped create the state income tax while becoming one of the most dominant figures in Connecticut politics for decades, died Wednesday after a short illness, his family confirmed.
“It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce that husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather” died, the family said in a statement.
Blunt and feisty, loved and hated, Weicker stood out in Connecticut politics for decades as a do-it-my-way figure who won political races at the local, state, and federal levels in a long career that stretched four decades from the 1960s into the 1990s.
— Hartford Courant
Praised by his supporters as a one-of-a-kind maverick, Weicker was also blasted by his detractors as a bombastic iconoclast who had his own political agenda and was too liberal for the Republican Party.
He became an outspoken national figure when he burst onto the national stage with his sharp criticisms of then-President Richard Nixon, a fellow Republican, in 1973 and 1974 during the Watergate crisis.
After winning three terms in the U.S. Senate, Weicker was harshly criticized in 1988 as being increasingly aloof and detached – leading to his upset defeat by then-upstart state attorney general Democrat Joseph I. Lieberman. Weicker was famously portrayed in Lieberman’s 30-second campaign commercial as a sleeping bear who remained in his cave and missed key votes in the U.S. Senate.
But Weicker then dropped his Republican affiliation and roared back as an independent to win the governor’s race two years later in 1990 in a memorable three-way battle against Republican John Rowland and Democrat Bruce Morrison.
His fierce independence led to his campaign motto of “nobody’s man but yours.’’
A towering figure at 6 foot 6 inches, Weicker became known to his critics as a pompous blowhard who never hesitated to blast his opponents or members of his own party, including President Ronald Reagan. He lost support among conservative Republicans, including columnist William F. Buckley of Stamford, leading to his only loss in the Senate race.
While he was perhaps best known during the past 25 years for creating the state income tax, Weicker said he did not view that as his signature achievement. He was attacked bitterly at the time as the income tax passed by razor-thin margins in the state House of Representatives and Senate after long, emotional debates.
Instead, Weicker told The Courant in an interview that his greatest accomplishments were in Washington, D.C. during 18 years in the U.S. Senate — for creating the Americans with Disabilities Act and securing AIDS funding at a time in the 1980s when it was sharply opposed by Reagan. For those accomplishments, Weicker had a building named after him at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.
“I think the income tax was probably the toughest governmental exercise I had ever been through,’’ Weicker said in an interview. “I would like to think my achievements ran to NIH. Actually, my crowning achievement was I wrote most of the disabilities laws in the country, Watergate, oceans research. I can’t say I enjoyed Watergate, but I think I did a fair job.’’