Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Palmer Weicker Jr., a larger-than-life former U.S. senator and governor who helped create the state income tax while becoming one of the most dominant figures in Connecticut politics for decades, died Wednesday after a short illness, his family confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce that husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather” died, the family said in a statement.

More from this section

Pinova plant to close permanently

Pinova plant to close permanently

Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15. 

Recommended for you