The Lowndes High School Vikings showed why they are the No. 1-ranked football team in Georgia and No. 6 in the nation Friday night in a 45-13 victory over Camden County High.
Lowndes started the game in poor field position on its opening drive after a Camden punt left the Vikings on their own 10 yard line. Sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown drove the Vikings down the field in a 13-play drive that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Zavion Anthony for an early 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Camden got on the scoreboard when Anthony Hunter intercepted a deflected pass at the Vikings 38-yard line. Two plays later, Logan Watson tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Hardy to tie the game 7-7.
Lowndes answered on the next possession with a 10-play drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Brown on the first play of the second quarter for a 14-7 Vikings lead.
The teams traded possessions several times before Brown led Lowndes on a drive that began on the Camden 43 yard line. Ten plays later, Brown scored for the Vikings on a trick play on a touchdown pass from Gary Osby for a 21-7 lead.
Lowndes opened the second half with a 10-play drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal and a 24-7 lead.
After forcing Camden to turn the ball over on downs, the Vikings drove the ball down the field to score on a 12-yard run by Justin Lee for a 31-7 lead for Lowndes.
Camden scored in the fourth quarter after getting the ball at midfield. Quarterback Logan Watson threw his second touchdown pass of the game, thos on a 37-yard pass to Andre Rogers to narrow the deficit to 31-13 after a missed two-point conversion attempt.
The Vikings answered on the following drive that started on the Lowndes 35 yard line and ended eight plays later on a two-yard run by Gary Osby.
Brown ended the game for the Vikings rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He also completed 14 of 19 passes for 196 yards and two touchdown passes. And Brown caught a touchdown pass.
Camden coach Bob Sphire said the game was close until a second quarter turnover seemed to slow down the Wildcats’ momentum in what was a close game.
Sphire said Lowndes took advantage of his team’s inexperience on the perimeter.
“Once the got outside the tackle box they outmanned us,” he said. “We struggled tackling them. Everytime we’d get a stop, we’d get a stupid penalty.”