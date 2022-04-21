Frank Solana, Brunswick resident and director of tennis and pickleball at Frederica Golf Club will be competing for the prestigious title of U.S. Open pickleball champion at the 2022 Minto U.S. Open Championships held in Naples, Florida, April 23-30.
More than 3,000 professional and amateur players will gather at the East Naples Community Park, one of the largest pickleball facilities in the world. Solana will compete in both singles and men’s doubles with his partner and local player, Matt Jenson.
“This is a very important event in pickleball,” Solana said. “The purse is in excess of $100,000 and attracts more than 25,000 spectators. Naples is considered the world’s pickleball mecca.”
Solana, 40, is an accomplished tennis professional and well-known instructor. Two years ago, he saw pickleballl emerging as a fast growing sport on St. Simons Island and wanted to learn the game and teach it. After becoming certified as a teaching professional by the Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR), he formed the Frank Solana Pickleball Academy. With its headquarters at Frederica Golf Club, the Academy offers instruction at all levels of play.
“It is so gratifying to see people of all ages fall in love with this game,” says Solana. “For some, it’s a return to a racket game they never thought they could play again. And to others, it’s just a ton of fun.”
In 2021, Solana began competing as a professional at both PPA and AAP (Association of Pickleball Professionals) events. He has achieved world ranking in singles and has lately been competing in men’s doubles as well. His recent performance at the Red Rock Pickleball Open in St. George, Utah, was his best so far in both singles and doubles. He has earned sponsorships with both Lotto and Selkirk.
The U.S. Open Pickleball Championships will be streamed on the Pickleball Channel and the women’s pro doubles and mixed doubles finals will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.
Pickleball is the fastest grown sport in the US, with more than 4.8 million players. For more information, visit www.USOPENPickleball.com.