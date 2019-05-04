Nearly 50 public officials, business and community leaders met with federal elected and appointed officials this week for the annual Washington fly-in.
The delegation met in the nation’s capital with U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson, R-Ga. and David Perdue, R-Ga. and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1 to discuss a wide range of issues during the visit.
Among the priorities were continued support for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, wetlands permitting issues, National Flood Insurance Program authorization, the Port of Brunswick, health care and prescription drug pricing. Other local issues discussed were for regulatory relief for Glynn County’s airports and federal opportunity zones.
“For six consecutive years, Georgia has been named the best state in the country in which to do business,” Perdue said. “Groups like the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber help maintain Georgia’s business-friendly climate that continues to attract some of the country’s most successful companies to the state.”
Carter was among the elected officials who recognized chamber president Woody Woodside for his 34 years of service.
“I want to thank Woody for his life-long dedication to our area,” Carter said. “Woody has dedicated his career to public service and without him, Coastal Georgia would likely look very different than it does today.”
Isakson said the visit from the local group is helpful to understand the needs and priorities of the Golden Isles.
“When communities work together to advance their priorities, it makes a big difference,” he said. “Hearing directly from community leaders helps us and our staff members better understand our constituents’ needs and goals and offer more effective representation.”
Other attendees included Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, representatives from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, members of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Power, Southeast Georgia Health System, the Georgia Ports Authority, civic organizations and other business and community leaders.