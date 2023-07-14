Lionel Messi is officially a Florida man.
The superstar soccer player who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar last year, was spotted shopping at a Miami-area Publix, the official supermarket sponsor of Inter Miami CF, on Thursday.
Lionel Messi is officially a Florida man.
The superstar soccer player who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar last year, was spotted shopping at a Miami-area Publix, the official supermarket sponsor of Inter Miami CF, on Thursday.
Photos of the soccer icon at the Florida supermarket chain circulated on social media. They show him with his shopping cart and posing with fans, though the fanfare surrounding Messi inside the store looks considerably less than the bombardment treatment he receives in his native Argentina, Europe and other places around the world.
Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or — an award given to the best player in the world — a record seven times, shocked the soccer world when he chose Inter Miami CF over playing in Saudi Arabia or returning to FC Barcelona.
Messi’s highlight-reel career saw him tallying golazos galore during his prime years at the Catalan club, before shifting more into a deeper playmaking role.
In 2012, he scored the most goals in a calendar year with 91. After multiple UEFA Champions League titles and several other individual honors at Barca, Messi was forced to leave due to the club’s financial situation in 2021.
He landed at Paris Saint Germain, where he’s played the last two seasons. Deciding to leave PSG, Messi’s suitors included MLS-side Inter Miami, his previous home of FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabian club Al-Hillal.
On Sunday, he’s scheduled to be at DRV PNK Stadium for the official unveiling of his arrival at Inter Miami.
But this week, he’s already doing Florida things with that shopping trip to Publix.
Central Hardware opened on Norwich Street in downtown Brunswick in 1948 with a promotion of a “crisp, new $100 bill” to entice new customers.
Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.
Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.
Glynn County Animal Services reached full capacity last week and overcrowding is expected to persist into next week.
The local organization overseeing the progress of an initiative to create a hub of services for low-income families at the Risley campus in Brunswick has partnered with a firm that specializes in project design and historic preservation.
Let us help you share the good news of your life:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.