Growing up, Timothy Bernal always enjoyed watching the classic Disney film “Mary Poppins.”
Flying in on the wind with her parrot umbrella, the ‘practically perfect’ nanny, Mary Poppins, will land on St. Simons Island this month to perform in a local production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” presented by the Island Players’ Young People’s Summer Workshop.
“I just think it’s really neat that now I get to be a part of it (Mary Poppins),” Bernal said, who will play George Banks in the upcoming production.
Based on the 1964 Disney film and stories by P. L. Travers, “Mary Poppins Jr” opens on July 13 at the St. Simons Casino Theater.
“We have a really fun cast this year and it’s been over 20 years since we did “Mary Poppins”,” said Tammy Kavanaugh, the show’s producer. “We wanted to do a show we haven’t done in a while.”
Leading up to their big summer production, the annual Young People’s Summer Workshop teaches children about the different aspects of theater. Kids ages eight to 18 learn about stage presence, vocalization, props, clothing, direction and more during the eight-week workshop.
“I feel like we start them out here, teaching them the fundamentals and different things so that when they get to middle school and high school they already know theater. I think that helps the schools have better theater too,” Kavanaugh said.
Besides learning about the elements of performing arts, many of the kids in the workshop enjoy meeting new people who also love performing and singing on stage.
Kate Ellingsen, who plays Miss Andrew in the play, said she has been going to the workshops for the past eight years. She believes the workshops gave her the confidence to put herself out there and make new friends each summer.
“The kids make new friends that they’ve never met before or ones they would have not met if they hadn’t been here because we have a big demographic of where the kids come from,” Kavanaugh explained. “We have some from Darien and Camden and, of course, from St. Simons and Brunswick.”
The summer workshop decided to put on “Mary Poppins Jr.” because of the 26 speaking roles included in it, Kavanaugh said. Two casts also switch on and off for each performance.
“Normally, everyone gets a part but that doesn’t mean you get a speaking part. If you have a show that has a lot of speaking parts then that’s great because we want each kid to be shown,” Kavanaugh explained. “We have 62 kids this year. We want them on stage as much as possible.”
Kavanaugh pointed out that neither the workshop nor the play would be able to run without the help from the parents and people working behind the scenes. She said they have an amazing production team and she has loved working with them.
With opening night just around the corner, the Young People’s workshop finishes polishing up the show during the final rehearsals and making sure the kids’ performances are ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!’