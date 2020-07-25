It’s still The Gathering Place although the long-time teen ministry hasn’t met in months.
The coronavirus put a quietus on all large gatherings from schools to churches to weddings. Few were as established or as large as summer Sunday nights at Strickland Auditorium at Epworth by the Sea when church youth groups and individual youngsters met at 8:45 p.m. for the Main Event. The assemblies with with loud, Christian music, skits and Biblical teaching had gone unabated for about 40 years until the puzzling and sometimes lethal virus made landfall in America.
But it’s not just The Gathering Place. Like Sunday morning worship services, church youth groups stopped meeting. That does not mean, however, that the spread of the gospel has stopped.
A couple of youth ministers widened their outreach on electronic platforms they were already using such as social media and YouTube. Some have resumed gathering albeit in very small groups.
“I’m so proud of our team,’’ who have responded with creativity and renovation to lead Main Events online, said Lucas Ramirez, president and CEO of The Gathering Place.
Many figured there would be a four-week quarantine followed by a return to normalcy, he said.
Instead, it’s been months and, after a dip in infections, coronavirus cases escalated again.
“Our mission is to protect kids and share the gospel,’’ and his staff can’t do that with in-person meetings, Ramirez said.
The Gathering Place moved the Main Event online with “great guest speakers’’ and interviews, he said.
“We’ve had watch parties all over the place,’’ with streamed versions of Main Events also with controlled numbers and other conditions, Ramirez said. “Not just locally, but also in other states.”
“If they requested, we sent free pizzas to their houses,’’ he said.
Some of the credit goes to T.J. Thompson, the owner of iMint Media, who helped set up the online productions.
“We set up shop in his studio,’’ Ramirez said. “We took the gospel into living rooms. It took a lot of technology investment and software for mixers, lighting equipment.”
Often, the feed wasn’t the skits and performances The Gathering Place had produced for decades.
“We would crash their parties with our phones and record their party,’’ he said.
As other church programs languished, The Gathering Place kept its summer college intern program in place.
“The staff and 12 college interns displayed a nimbleness in creating online content, blogs and social media,’’ he said. “Their job was different from what they would have imagined.”
The Gathering Place’s methods have always been copied well beyond Glynn County as youth ministers have come to observe and set up their own programs back home. Church youth groups on week long trips to the beach or performing work ministries had made The Gathering Place their first stop while others closer home came weekly.
The Main Event is the summer program. The Gathering Place shares the gospel at least once a week during the school year with 7:07 a.m. meetings of students from sixth graders through high school seniors. With adult volunteers leading them, they are called, appropriately, 707s although the times can vary as they meet at restaurants, in churches and homes before school. Most of the restaurants went to take-out only so the leaders held Zoom sessions, Ramirez said, “Loving on their kids, reaching out to them,’’ with the gospel.
With school starting back with an option of distance learning or live classes, The Gathering Place plans to resume the 707s as usual.
“Obviously, we’re watching the Glynn County Board of Education,” Ramirez said.
Taylor Childers of St. Simons Community Church said it’s been hard to take a break from the traditional “relational, in-person ministry.’’
In addition to digital technology, he and others in the ministry have also used “the old school traditional pick up the phone.”
There have been some small gatherings including some games on the beach but Childers said he’s hesitant for those to get too large because of the risk.
“Some students are taking social distancing seriously. Some aren’t,’’ and youth ministers have no way of knowing what they do out of sight, he said.
The Community Church had planned to resume services July 19, but canceled that after the coronavirus numbers rose. Childers said the youth ministry will follow the lead of the main congregation, but in the meantime he’s toying with the idea of a drive-by or Instagram Live Sunday youth meeting.
The first couple of weeks it was novel, but now the new has worn off and, Childers said, the youth leaders are trying to finding new ways to retain interest and are relying on a method as old as Christianity, discipleship. Through those online contacts they are reaching new students and can provide more personal assistance.
“We can ask, ‘What do you need? How’s your family?’’’ he said. “Sometimes its feels more personal.’’
The typical Sunday night youth meetings usually drew about 100 divided even between high school and middle school students. Childers said that online, participation has been between 80 and 200 but he’s not sure how much of the videos they’re watching.
At The Chapel, student ministries director Drew Childers has also relied on an electronic platform albeit a different one.
“We went to YouTube Live,’’ streaming guest speakers and games on Wednesdays and Sundays, said Drew Childers, who is not related to Taylor Childers.
The church has resumed Sunday morning services under a big tent, and Drew Childers said he had resumed some in-person mid-week activities, but that was short lived because it was very difficult to enforce safety recommendations.
“As things ticked back up, we put a stop to that because it’s hard to get kids to wear masks,’’ he said.
Drew Childers said he chose YouTube even though he knew the majority of the students already were on social media sites.
Others are not, however, because their parents are wary of some of the content and Childers said, “we are in 100 percent support of the parents.”