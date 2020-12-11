Conductor Jorge Peña tells the young performers of the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra that rehearsal is an investment.
“What you put in is what you get out,’’ he says.
By that measure, the orchestra’s free Dec. 13 Christmas concert at 4 p.m. at the Casino should be a smash because it’s been hard and uncomfortable. The theme of the concert is “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,’’ but if the rehearsals have a theme it could be, “Yes Georgia. There is Cold Weather.”
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the orchestra has practiced Mondays under a streetlight on a Mansfield Street sidewalk rather than inside the Glynn Academy band building. At least they did until Nov. 30 when cold fronts forced them into the Glynn Academy Auditorium where they distanced themselves on the stage and among the front rows of seating. Peña conducted from the center aisle of the gloomily lit room.
Playing outside as the temperatures dropped steadily would be a challenge for the musicians but dangerous for their instruments especially the woodwinds, Peña said.
“Blowing hot air into a cold instrument,’’ Peña said, “they could crack. They’re natural materials. They react to the environment.”
Standing in the chilling wind at the back door of the auditorium, Peña said, “This is extreme. It would be very hard.”
Not that any other night has been easy. Before playing their first notes, the musicians have had to wheel chairs and music stands onto the sidewalk where there was enough light to read their sheet music. Then after rehearsal, they had to lug it all back inside the band room.
Co-concert masters Jason Cherne and Esther Hollingsworth and the other performers acted as if it were a normal practice putting their instruments atop a load of equipment and striking out across Mansfield Street, which bisects the Glynn Academy campus, to the auditorium.
“It’s been interesting,’’ alto saxophone player Corinne Hill said of the outdoor practices.
Playing in marching band, she was used to practicing outside, and there were some advantages, she said.
“It’s really cool watching the sunset,’’ she said.
She’s not worried about her brass instrument but knows how difficult it will be for the strings to tune.
She has no doubts about the quality of Sunday’s performance.
“We’ll be fine,’’ she said.
Inside the auditorium, it sounded like a normal warm-up for a practice with a discordant din of notes as the young players warmed up and tuned. Then Cherne stepped into the center aisle, clapped several times and oboist Liam Nunn played a tuning A and repeated it several times as the musicians tuned to it. When everyone was turned together, Peña raised his baton and they began playing Johan Strauss Jr.’s “Pizzacato Polka.”
Although it’s too early to predict, orchestra parent Suzanne Morrison is preparing for cold weather on the afternoon of the concert. She bought white cotton gloves and plans to cut the fingers out of them for the string players. Uncovered fingers would be especially necessary for plucking the strings for the pizzacato composition.
She also said the outdoor practices have helped the performers grow accustomed to hearing themselves play outdoors.
“There are no walls for the sound to bounce off of,’’ she said.
The concert will last about an hour and include Beethven’s Egmont Overture, Edward Elgar’s Nimrod from the Enigma Variations, Fiddler on the Roof and the hauntingly beautiful “Gabriel’s Oboe,’’ Ennio Morricone’s theme for the movie “The Mission.”
The concert will conclude with a medley of Christmas music when the audience will be invited to sing along, Morrison said.
Everyone should bring their own chairs, blankets or other seating to Neptune Park and plan to spread out for safety, she said.