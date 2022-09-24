You were made for worship! The human heart is longing for something or someone to make much of. In the Gospel of John, Jesus told a broken Samaritan woman that the Father in heaven is seeking worshippers who will worship Him in Spirit and Truth. As King David was rising to power in the early years of his reign, David longed to bring the Ark of the Covenant back into the city of Jerusalem. King Saul had placed the Lord on the back burner, completely ignoring the ark of the Covenant. The Ark was a symbol of God’s presence and power. It was His throne on earth. David was trying to restore the spiritual priorities of the nation by bring the Ark back into the city. His heart was right, but his method was wrong. He neglected God’s instructions and made a costly mistake. The Lord had given prescribed orders for the Levites to carry the ark on the shoulders using poles. Instead of having the Levites carry it on their shoulders, David placed it on an ox cart. In the end, one of his men died under God’s power and judgment when he reached out to touch the ark to steady it. It was an act of irreverence for God’s holiness and power. King David was deeply grieved at the death of his servant, and became offended and angry with God. Over time, David realized that he had been in error. He had neglected God’s divine ordinance concerning the ark of God’s presence. In the aftermath of his shock. David had unloaded the ark at the home of a man named Obed Edom.

Obed Edom was apparently a good host of the Ark and God’s Presence. David heard that this man was experiencing great blessing in his home because of God’s Presence through the Ark. David’s hope was rekindled. His passion and desire to bring the ark back to Jerusalem was renewed. This time he arranged a different plan to carry the cart. He would do it God’s way. No ox cart, but rather Levites who would carry the ark with poles place upon their shoulders. After every six steps, David would have the Levites stop and sacrifice and ox to the Lord.

