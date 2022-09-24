You were made for worship! The human heart is longing for something or someone to make much of. In the Gospel of John, Jesus told a broken Samaritan woman that the Father in heaven is seeking worshippers who will worship Him in Spirit and Truth. As King David was rising to power in the early years of his reign, David longed to bring the Ark of the Covenant back into the city of Jerusalem. King Saul had placed the Lord on the back burner, completely ignoring the ark of the Covenant. The Ark was a symbol of God’s presence and power. It was His throne on earth. David was trying to restore the spiritual priorities of the nation by bring the Ark back into the city. His heart was right, but his method was wrong. He neglected God’s instructions and made a costly mistake. The Lord had given prescribed orders for the Levites to carry the ark on the shoulders using poles. Instead of having the Levites carry it on their shoulders, David placed it on an ox cart. In the end, one of his men died under God’s power and judgment when he reached out to touch the ark to steady it. It was an act of irreverence for God’s holiness and power. King David was deeply grieved at the death of his servant, and became offended and angry with God. Over time, David realized that he had been in error. He had neglected God’s divine ordinance concerning the ark of God’s presence. In the aftermath of his shock. David had unloaded the ark at the home of a man named Obed Edom.
Obed Edom was apparently a good host of the Ark and God’s Presence. David heard that this man was experiencing great blessing in his home because of God’s Presence through the Ark. David’s hope was rekindled. His passion and desire to bring the ark back to Jerusalem was renewed. This time he arranged a different plan to carry the cart. He would do it God’s way. No ox cart, but rather Levites who would carry the ark with poles place upon their shoulders. After every six steps, David would have the Levites stop and sacrifice and ox to the Lord.
Do you see the nature of their worship as they carried the ark? There was rejoicing and reverence. They were full of excitement and honor at the same time. Every six steps they sacrificed to the Lord — the blood of an ox was shed. The shedding of blood was to cover for their sins. David was acknowledging their need as a nation — and his need as an individual — for forgiveness, cleansing, and covering by God. David realized that sacrifice paves the way for true worship.
As humans, we have a sin problem that disconnects us from God. We can’t truly draw near to God in true worship with our sinful state. The blood of Jesus covers and cleanses us though. The Holy Spirit turns us from rebels into wholehearted worshippers. His death and resurrection should make worshippers of us all. Jesus gave his life to turn a bunch of rebels and traitors into lovers and worshippers. Without his sacrifice we can’t truly worship. In light of his sacrifice we ought to worship God with all that we have and all that we are. David worshipped! He shed the blood of animals (which foreshadowed the blood of Jesus) to cover his sins, and rejoiced with all of his might. It literally says, “David, wearing a linen ephod, danced before the LORD with all his might…” (2 Samuel 6:14).
David’s worship was free and extravagant. Some may think David’s dance was a little over the top and out of control. And yet many of these same people would be perfectly willing to dance a jig if a 19-year-old boy wearing the uniform of their college alma mater can carry a pig skin across a goal line. We go to games and shout, jump, and dance for joy. Why is it we can give our wholehearted worship to a football team and not to God? I am not saying we must be boisterous in order to really worship. Worship is a matter of the heart. Do we really have a heart of worship? Do we revere and rejoice in our God? David danced before God with all of his heart. I pray that we have faith that at least causes our heart to dance before our King. And that’s the Word.