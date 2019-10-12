I know something about you. You may not know it about yourself, but I promise you that it is true. Some of you already know this about yourself, and for some of you it may be a surprise. Are you ready for me to let you in on it? Is the suspense killing you? You my friend are a worshipper. Some of you may not consider yourself to be a religious person, but you are a worshipper none the less.
To live is to worship. To breathe is to worship. As human beings we are wired for worship. The very nature of the word gives insight into what it actually means. The word comes to us from Old English as a combination of the words “worth” and “ship.” It means the quality of having worth. Worship implies that we ascribe ultimate worth or value to the object of our worship.
It may be different for each of us, but I know this about you and me. We worship. Anthropologists have noted that worship is a universal urge hard-wired (by God) into the fiber of our being. Humans seem to have an inbuilt need to connect with something greater than ourselves.
We are a people who are hungry for experience, thirsty for satisfaction. We constantly look for something that can engage our hearts. In the realm of sports, many of us live or die with our favorite team. Some of us would come unglued if our favorite actor, musician or athlete walked into the room. We don’t think of these attachments as worship, but I promise you that I have seen more genuine passion and worship at a UGA game than I have ever seen at church. Think about it. People comes from miles around dressed in their school colors to cheer, shout, jump up and down, and bark like dawgs. You talk about passion and devotion. God could only hope to find such passionate and committed followers.
I don’t think our churches should necessarily be full of out of control behavior, but why it is okay for us to show such an open display of emotion at a ball game or concert, but we have to reign it all in at church. Can an 18 year old carrying a pigskin into the end zone really compare to the God of the universe? I don’t think so.
You see, you were really made to worship Him. We were created with an appetite for God. God calls us, “the people I formed for myself that they may proclaim my praise” (Isaiah 43:21). We were made by God and for God, and until we really connect with Him, we will never be fully satisfied. And yet we often worship our houses, cars, boyfriends/girlfriends, success, money, etc. – and we wonder why we can never find ultimate fulfillment and satisfaction.
The prophet Jeremiah relays our folly this way: “My people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and dug for themselves broken wells that can hold no water” (Jer. 2:23). Jeremiah was speaking of our tendency to forsake God and dig our own wells to quench our thirsty souls. We dig and dig. We dig our entertainment, we dig our relationships, we dig our accomplishments, and we forsake our God. Maybe instead of digging wells and forsaking God, we should forsake our wells and dig God.
What are you seeking to satisfy the God sized hunger in your soul? What is it that gets your money, your time, your passion and your thoughts? You my friend are wired — wired for worship. You are seeking worship, and our God is seeking worshippers. And when a heart that is hungry for worship encounters a God who is seeking our worship, we discover the very reason for which we have been made. And we discover a joy and satisfaction that is truly revolutionary. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.