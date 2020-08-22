“Santa, are you for real?”
“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus!”
That is a famous line from a movie. And what about Satan? Yes Virginia, there is really a devil too. Actually, Satan is real and not the other guy.
Some may find that strange or odd, but the writers of scripture treat the demonic realm as something very real. The apostle Paul clearly taught that Christians need to be aware of the spiritual battle we all face. In one of the signature passages on spiritual warfare, Paul said, “Finally be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes” (Ephesians 6:10-11).
For followers of Jesus, fighting is not an option. We must be ready to take our stand against the enemy as we live out our faith. If you are seeking to advance God’s kingdom, there will be times you sense opposition against you. That resistance may come in many different forms and leave you in a place where you want to quit or give up. When it comes to spiritual battle, there are two responses — fight or flight. You may have the flight syndrome. You may feel it is nonsense and feel there is no need to have to hold your spiritual ground against some unseen invisible enemy. Or you may back down and run the other way whenever there are trials, struggles and opposition. Many people decide that they do not want to have to fight, but that they would rather just be an average, nominal church-going Christian.
On the other hand, I have seen some Christians looking for a demon under every rock thinking they are ready to fight. We are not called to flight, but we must not try to fight in our own strength either. We must be “strong in the Lord and his mighty power.” This is more than a suggestion. It is a command from the Lord. In Ephesians, Paul reminds the church of who they are — chosen by God, forgiven, loved, and adopted. He also admonishes the church to walk in faith with God. He then calls us to take our stand against the enemy. We stand not in our own strength, but in the strength of the Lord.
We shouldn’t seek to go live for God on our own. Do not try to witness in your own power. Do not try to serve in your own strength, and certainly do not seek to stand in spiritual battle by yourself. The call to be strong in the Lord is not something you can do in and of yourself. It is actually something God must do for you, in you, and through you.
We must continually allow ourselves to be strengthened by God’s power through the Holy Spirit. We must continue to cultivate our relationship with God in such a way that we remain yielded to him so he can empower us to stand. James calls us to “Submit yourselves then to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7). The first step in spiritual warfare begins with an act of surrender to the Lord. Only then can we resist the enemy. Before we can stand against the powers of hell, we must bow our knees to the King of heaven. And this is not just a one-time surrender, but is a continual posture of surrender and seeking the Lord to fill us with his power and grace. So spiritual battle is not an option, it’s a necessity… but you must learn to do so in God’s strength. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.