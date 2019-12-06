March 23 was almost a normal, boring Saturday for me.
My then-fiancé and I were debating whether or not to go to “Fur Babies and Fashion,” a combination pet adoption event-fashion show charity event on Jekyll Island. We’d been toying with the idea of adopting a dog, but hadn’t made any concrete decisions either way. It was either drive out to Jekyll, or spend a day in watching “Schitt’s Creek,” doing chores and cooking dinner.
Both were attractive options, but that day we decided to be adventurous and head to “Fur Babies and Fashion” — and why not? At the very least we’d have gotten out and seen some cute cats and dogs. Win/win.
As it turned out, that was the first day of what would become one of our biggest (and cuddliest) adventures. We arrived at the event and, despite our best efforts, fell head-over-heels in love with the very first dog we saw — a half-blind long-haired copper colored Chiweenie named Coco up for adoption by No Kill Glynn County. I don’t know if I believe in love at first sight for people, but it absolutely exists for animals.
A few forms and one name change later (Coco is now Mabel) we went home, our family having grown by one. Our lives have completely changed in the eight months since we brought Mabel home, but they’ve also never been so loving or fun.
Patrons of the upcoming First Friday will have the opportunity to support No Kill Glynn County through Yappy Hour, a collaboration with Linda Stafford, owner of pet supplies company Maggie Rocket.
“We’ve been a supporter of No Kill over the past few years,” she said. “And I just decided that I wanted to host a Yappy Hour. The proceeds of the sales go to NKGC and TNR.”
Founded seven years ago, No Kill Glynn County is a 501c3 foster-based rescue. They don’t have a facility, co-founder and president Shelly Bydlinski explained, but they are still an integral part in the community’s TNR — trap, neuter, return — initiative.
“We have to have fundraisers in order to provide our services,” she said. “Those include most of the components of what’s called the “No Kill Equation” – there are 11 steps, including TNR.”
The Yappy Hour table will be right next to Tipsy McSway’s, and while pet owners can get their fill of beverages inside, their furry friends can also partake.
“We’ll have dog beer, dog wine — all natural products — cat wine, holiday gift bags, cat kickers, dog collars,” Stafford said. “Come out and do your shopping for your fur baby friends for Christmas and for New Year’s.”
Bydlinski said No Kill Glynn County’s mission is imperative to a healthy animal community.
“We get out a lot, we do a lot in the community,” she said. “If [people] call or message me saying an animal needs to be neutered or saved, we’ll take care of it. We all are working together to do as much as we can to help those who need it most — the animals.”
Yappy Hour will take place Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. outside of Tipsy McSway’s on Newcastle Street.