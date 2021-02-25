The World War II Home Front Museum on St. Simons Island will be a stop on a heritage trail of museums that interpret the history of Georgia’s support of the war effort.
Glynn County’s offering is in some very good company with the National Infantry Museum just outside Fort Benning’s main gate, the National Prisoner of War Museum in Andersonville at the infamous Confederate prison camp and the Currahee Military Museum in Toccoa.
The Home Front Museum is one of three possible stops for heritage tourists on the coast including the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler and the St. Marys Submarine Museum.
The trail was under consideration before the Home Front Museum was even open, said Sherri Jones, executive director of the Coastal Historical Society and chairwoman of the trail.
Ed Hawie, a St. Simons resident, was on the Mighty Eighth’s board in 2017 and 2018 when the Home Front Museum was under construction.
“Ed was really the one who had the idea,’’ she said.
He and friends enjoyed touring World War II sites and when the Home Front Museum opened, they suggested they should form the trail, Jones said.
Working with Mighty Eighth President Scott Loeher to identify other sites, Jones began talking to other museum directors in 2018. “We had never talked to one another, which is terrible,’’ Jones said, but once they did they were in agreement on the trail.
“It’s the easiest thing I ever sold in my life,’’ she said.
She got the willing support of Cheryl Hargrove, who then worked in coastal tourism for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Georgia tourism officials are very supportive of trails including existing ones on film and home grown foods.
“Once you get it up and running, the state tourism office promotes it to groups during conventions and trade shows,’’ Jones said.
And they will have some variety to promote.
“Each site offers something different,’’ said Leigh Ann Stroud, public relations director for the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, which developed and operates the Home Front Museum.
There is indeed a lot of diversity but even with its concentration on World War II, the Home Front Museum collections and displays demonstrate Glynn County’s contributions in hosting training bases, ship production and civilian readiness. It shows off the former Naval Air Station Glynco, now the Brunswick Airport and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, where submarine hunting blimps were based, and Naval Air Station St. Simons, now McKinnon St. Simons Airport.
It explains the radar training center at the King and Prince hotel on the beach and the J.A. Jones shipyards where 99 Liberty ships were built on the southernmost point of the Brunswick peninsula.
The Home Front Museum housed in the former U.S. Coast Guard Station and the boathouse at East Beach illustrate all of those operations with photos, maps, a film and other displays. It also notes a German U-boat’s sinking of a pair of merchant ships off St. Simons with, among other things, a life ring from the S.S. Baton Rouge and its brass ship’s bell.
Staff member Kim Campbell said none of the other sites on the trail “talk about the home front in the way we do.”
It also shows the calls to the public to support the war with posters to buy war bond, to keep secrets from possible spies and to watch the skies for enemy aircraft.
Trail organizers say, “As America mobilized for war, Georgians answered the call.”
Trail organizers recommend dividing the sites into three “weekend routes” seeing two to four in a couple of days.
In the coastal route, the Home Front museum is joined with the Mighty Eighth Air Force and the Submarine Museum.
The Middle Georgia route has five sites including the Prisoner of War Museum and Andersonville National Historic Site and the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, which USA Today readers voted the best free museum in the country. The Infantry Museum covers America’s Wars beginning with the Revolutionary War.
Also in Middle Georgia is the Museum of Aviation and the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame, both in Warner Robins.
The North Georgia leg has two stops with the fully restored World War II aircraft at the Commemorative Air Force in Peachtree City and Currahee Military Museum in Toccoa. It is named for steep, rocky Currahee Mountain just outside the city which is the last mountain in the Blue Ridge chain of the Appalachians. The 101st Airborne Division trained at Currahee before being shipped overseas for the invasion of Normandy. In Vietnam, the 101st established a fire base in the A Sau Valley and named it Currahee.
Visitors can keep track of their travels with a trail passport and get stamps at each stop.
For more information on the trail visit the website www.georgiawwiitrail.org.
The Home Front Museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. Sundays.