A slow-healing wound is nothing to ignore. The longer it goes untreated, the greater the risk of a serious infection, amputation and/or complications.
That’s why if you have a chronic wound — a wound that hasn’t healed in four weeks—you should consult the wound care experts at the Wound Care Center on the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick or Camden Campus.
The Health System’s Brunswick Campus Wound Care Center has been recognized for excellence in wound healing for four consecutive years. Most recently, the center received the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award. This is the second year in a row the Wound Care Center has received the award for scoring in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. This is a way to measure the heal rate for every patient that comes through the clinic door. In 2017 and 2018, the center received the Center of Excellence award.
The Wound Care Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics, only 57 centers in the country received this award. Other notable statistics include 97.5% patient satisfaction rate, and a healed wound rate of 96%.
“We are proud to have received this award, as it exemplifies the dedication our specially trained team has in ensuring the best possible outcomes in wound healing for our patients,” says Eric Segerberg, M.D., board-certified general surgeon and medical director of the Wound Care Center. “We are committed to providing our patients with leading-edge technology and offering treatments that can help heal and get patients back to their best health.”
Local care for chronic wounds is crucial since healing requires close monitoring and often multiple treatments. To help make it easier for patients in Camden County and the surrounding communities, the Health System opened a Wound Care Center on its Camden Campus in 2020. Similar to the Wound Care Center on the Brunswick Campus, the Camden Campus center is operated in conjunction with Healogics.
Both centers offer highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from pressure ulcers, infections, diabetic ulcers and other chronic wounds. The staff includes physicians with advanced training in lingering wounds caused by a variety of conditions and nurses trained in chronic wound care. Cutting-edge treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, growth factor therapies and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
The addition of the Wound Care Center on the Camden Campus was made possible partly because of the community’s generous support of the Georgia HEART rural hospital tax credit program. The HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) program increases access to health care by allowing Georgia state taxpayers to redirect their state taxes to rural hospitals and receive a 100% state tax credit.
If you or a loved one need advanced wound care, please call 912-466-5350 to schedule an appointment or visit sghs.org/woundcare. To learn more about the HEART program, visit sghs.org/ga-tax-credit.