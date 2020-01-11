We are a people that love to admire and praise that which has virtue. We see a great movie that captures us, and we must tell others about it. When a beautiful woman walks past a group of guys, they usually comment to each other. When a handsome man walks past a group of women, I am sure they often do the same. When we witness greatness whether it is on the athletic field, the stage, or at a concert, we want to cheer and applaud. Some of us even go to football games and bark like dawgs.
Something in us was made to show appreciation for excellence and for that which we love. We are compelled to admire and respond to greatness. You know why this is? I believe there is a universal urge hard-wired into the fiber of our being. We are built with a need and desire to connect with something greater and larger than ourselves. You my friend were made to respond to greatness. And above all else you were made to respond to the greatness of God. “It is right that God’s glory should be known, and it is equally reasonable that is should be delighted in as well.” This quote from the late Jonathan Edwards expresses the heart of worship — that we should delight in the greatness and glory of God.
“Great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; his greatness no one can fathom. One generation will commend your works to another; they will tell of your mighty acts. They will speak of the glorious splendor of your majesty, and I will meditate on your wonderful works. They will tell of the power of your awesome works, and I will proclaim your great deeds. They will celebrate your abundant goodness and joyfully sing of your righteousness” (Ps. 145:3-7).
As you read the above scriptures, does this sound like someone who is bound by the duty of going to church? Or someone who is overwhelmed by the beauty of God?
“You are worthy O Lord and God to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things and by your will they were created and have their being” (Rev. 4:11). When you read these verses, you realize true worship is not about a religious duty, but a heartfelt response to the greatness of God.
We love heroes — men and women who come up big in time of need. They save the day. They seek the good of the team. They stand for right. That’s what heroes do. When I was a kid, I loved Superman and Roger Staubach. One was a cartoon and the other a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. I loved rooting for these guys because they always seemed to save the day. All of us look for heroes to admire.
God is the greatest hero by far. Our soul was made to stand in awe of one person, the only person worthy of awe — Jesus Christ. All of our heroes are a mere shadow of Jesus. No one can ultimately compare with his greatness and glory. All of creation and all of redemption and all of history will one day lead us to a throne in heaven, where all of God’s people will declare the praise and worthiness of our hero who died for us. And as God’s people, we will honor him and we will praise him, and we will cast our crowns at his feet and give him the glory that he deserves. And every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father.
My friend created a T-shirt several years ago. On the front, it simply says, “I have a hero!” On the back, it proclaims, “He doesn’t bat .400, slam dunk or make $8 million a year. My hero died for me!” And we were made to worship Him. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.