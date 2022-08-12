While the Golden Isles is most commonly known for its beautiful beaches and scenic views, the area is also rich in history. The World War II Home Front Museum, located right off of the East Beach access, gives insight into local and world history through interactive exhibits and artifacts from the war.
“The Home Front Museum celebrates the national spirit and common sense of duty that connects us as Americans. The museum’s goal is to inspire and engage all generations with the stories of ordinary Americans at their collective best during World War II,” said Coastal Georgia Historical Society public relations director Leigh Ann Stroud.
The museum, which first opened in December 2018, focuses on showing the important role those in Glynn County played during World War II. The museum is inside of the former St. Simons Island Coast Guard Station, a building used during the war to keep track of passing ships and planes and help any American boats being attacked by the enemy.
The interactive museum begins with an introductory video, giving its viewers background knowledge into the surrounding areas’ role in the war. They then enter an interactive plane spotting exhibit, where teams try to distinguish enemy planes from ally planes.
“The plane spotting interactive is popular with families because they can play the game together and enjoy friendly competition,” Stroud said.
The museum continues on with more interactive activities and information, with facts and posters displayed across every wall. Visitors can also “call the past”, an activity in which they use a phone to hear the story of a World War II veteran or someone alive at the time.
In the second part of the tour, visitors get more in depth information into the way that Glynn County and its surrounding areas influenced the outcome of World War II. What is now the King & Prince Hotel was once a U.S. Naval Air Station, and there is an interactive radar room where visitors can take part in their training.
“We have repeat visitors who come back just for the radar room interactive related to how navy officers were trained at Naval Air Station St. Simons,” Stroud said.
The museum continues on for multiple exhibits full of artifacts such as a bell from a U.S. naval ship, a barometer from a U-Boat captured by the United States Navy, medals from those in the war and more. The tour finishes off by celebrating the Allied Powers victory in World War II. The final room is full of maps and diagrams, showing a visual representation of St. Simons Island’s role in the war.
“Our community got behind the war effort and worked towards a common goal. They did their part to support our troops overseas and helped America and our allies achieve victory,” Stroud said.
The St. Simons Island World War II Home Front Museum is an interactive experience that dives into both the general history of World War II and the local history of the war. The museum gives visitors a unique perspective into the past through artifacts, exhibits and stories from those who survived the war.