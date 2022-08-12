While the Golden Isles is most commonly known for its beautiful beaches and scenic views, the area is also rich in history. The World War II Home Front Museum, located right off of the East Beach access, gives insight into local and world history through interactive exhibits and artifacts from the war.

“The Home Front Museum celebrates the national spirit and common sense of duty that connects us as Americans. The museum’s goal is to inspire and engage all generations with the stories of ordinary Americans at their collective best during World War II,” said Coastal Georgia Historical Society public relations director Leigh Ann Stroud.

