Like so many, Robin Spielberg has a special affinity for Jekyll Island. The world-renowned pianist first visited when her daughter was a baby, marking the little one’s first trip to a beach.
“That was the first time her feet touched sand. I still have a framed photo of that in my house,” she recalled with a laugh. “Of course, she’s 24 now. It was one of those trips where my husband couldn’t come, so I flew alone ... with the Pack and Play, all of it. I was pretty brave.”
But the New Jersey native has always been willing to take on a challenge. It began, of course, with learning music as a youngster. Spielberg has been playing piano for as long as she can remember, turning professional in her early 20s.
“I come from a musical family, but I really got my start professionally playing in the piano rooms and hotel lobbies of New York City. I went to NYU, so I had some hefty college debt and that helped me pay it off,” she said.
But it also helped her really refine her skills. Spielberg would play in Manhattan venues for five to six hours every day.
“You really can’t help but get better,” she said on a call from her home in Pennsylvania.
Spielberg began with the classics and standards that have always proved to be crowd pleasers. Eventually, she began composing her own music — and she received overwhelming support.
“I had a wonderful, wonderful response. I released my first recording in 1993, which is 30 years ago next year. And now I’m about to release my 22nd album,” she said.
Spielberg is at half a billion streams on her digital platforms. She’s also toured the world, landing multiple shows in South Korea and visiting China.
“I’ve had my music on a few Asian TV shows,” she added. “I’ve been steadily touring since 1996. I’m a Steinway Artist, and they’ve been wonderful. I just got back from a show in Minnesota where I also did some music and wellness work while I was in town.”
Workshops that offer support to students are another of her specialities. It will be an element of her upcoming trip to the Georgia coast next week. Spielberg will perform for a Jekyll Island Arts Association and Friends of Jekyll Island benefit concert slated for 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Morgan Center in the historic district. She will also work with students in Savannah.
“I’ll be offering a workshop at Georgia Southern University (satellite campus) for students. It will be on overcoming performance anxiety,” she said. “It’s really important to me ... I wish I had something like that when I was their age. You have to go before juries and do recitals. It can be a lot.”
When she takes to the stage next weekend, Spielberg will treat the audience to a mixture of her original work along with a number of classics. She will also share stories to engage all attendees.
“I will definitely include some of the pieces from my newest album, ‘Give My Regards to Broadway.’ There will be some audience favorites,” she said.
“But I know that people have different ways of connecting with music. Some like to daydream and enjoy it. Others who are not musicians may not like just sitting there, so I have some ways of giving them different entry points to engage.”
For Spielberg’s part, taking to the bench again following the coronavirus pandemic has been profound. She’s found a renewed sense of gratitude for her career and being able to share her music with so many people.
“As a musician, I will never take it for granted again. I think, like with so many things that happen in our lives, I didn’t truly appreciate it until it was gone. I missed it so, so much. And I know that other people did too. After my concert in Minnesota, I stayed for an hour after the show where people were hugging me. They were so grateful that live music is back,” she said.
Some audience members traveled for hours to attend her performance, seeking both a night of music and connection.
“It was really heartwarming to see their appreciation and love. People don’t realize that they need live music but they do,” she said.