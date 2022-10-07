Like so many, Robin Spielberg has a special affinity for Jekyll Island. The world-renowned pianist first visited when her daughter was a baby, marking the little one’s first trip to a beach.

“That was the first time her feet touched sand. I still have a framed photo of that in my house,” she recalled with a laugh. “Of course, she’s 24 now. It was one of those trips where my husband couldn’t come, so I flew alone ... with the Pack and Play, all of it. I was pretty brave.”

