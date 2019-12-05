Woodbine will warm the Christmas season Saturday with a nighttime parade, quilts, hot chocolate with Santa at its gazebo and some bright lights and ornaments.
The Christmas parade through downtown will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, “and go until whenever,’’ said Teresa Sawyer of the sponsoring Woodbine Woman’s Club.
Once the parade ends at the gazebo on the walking and bike trail, Santa will greet children there with hot chocolate and cookies. But there’s also plenty to do before that.
The Woman’s Club is hosting its first ever Christmas bazaar at the United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., she said.
“It’s mainly ornaments, decorations and Christmas gifts,’’ Sawyer said.
Those who really want some warming comfort food can buy some Brunswick stew, which will be available all day.
“It’s got a kick. I like mine spicy,’’ Sawyer said.
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., parents can purchase tickets for their children to have lunch and do a craft with Santa at the church.
The quilting club is holding a sale at St. Marks Episcopal Church where the club meets and turns out quilts together. The will also sell “fat squares’’ and take orders for quilts, she said.
The gazebo will be fully decorated for the event, and Sawyer said she hopes it stays that way, but that’s not always been the case.
One year, someone stole every light, strand of garland and all the ornaments from the gazebo. The Woman’s Club put out a frantic call for anyone with extra lights and ornaments to please bring them by City Hall.
“We had more ornaments than we knew what to do with,’’ Sawyer said.
Another year, after the gazebo was decorated prettily, the workers were admiring their work when a wedding party arrived.
“A couple had reserved it for their wedding. They didn’t want anything to do with Christmas in their wedding. We had to take it all down,’’ she said.
After the vows were said and the pictures taken, they adorned the gazebo for a second time, and some years it’s been decorated as many as three times, Sawyer said.
This year, the Woman’s Club is stretching out the holiday season with a hunt for Woody the Elf, a figure hidden somewhere along the River Walk. Whoever finds Woody is due a $20 reward.
“He’ll be there all week or until somebody finds him,’’ Sawyer said.