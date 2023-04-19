Woodbine’s annual Crawfish Festival came from humble beginnings but has grown into one of the coastal area’s biggest events, typically attracting around 20,000 visitors to Camden County’s seat. Its 36th incarnation is shaping up to be nothing less.
“Woodbine just does one festival a year, and we put everything into it,” said Royce Proctor, chairman of the festival committee.
Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. April 28 with live music at Satilla River Waterfront Park in Woodbine, with kids activities and arts and crafts along the Riverwalk trail.
The following Saturday, April 29, starts off with the Doreen Myers 5K Walk/Run. Myers worked with Safe Harbor and was killed in a traffic collision on the job. The club named the race in her honor.
“It’s to raise funds for Safe Harbor,” Proctor said.
Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. and the first heat begins at 7:45 a.m. At 8 a.m., food and crafts vendor open up at the park and Riverwalk. A parade and children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. and crawfish is served at 10:30 a.m. Parade awards will get passed out at 2:30 p.m.
Live bands including Squirt Gun, Pier Pressure and Saltwater Gypseas will perform throughout the event.
“We’ve won awards for the best festival in Camden (County), which is saying something between all the festivals in St. Marys and Kingsland,” Proctor said.
The festival features 20 food vendors that serve festival staples from funnel cake to corndogs and barbecue, but most who show up are there for the star of the show — the crawfish.
“We boil 4,000 pounds of live crawfish, and we make 160 gallons of crawfish étouffée over rice,” Proctor said.
That much crawfish amounts to around 400 pounds of crawfish tail for the étouffée, he said. A good étouffée takes a lot more than just crawfish though. Add in another 200-250 pounds of onions, 200 pounds of rice, 120 pounds of bell peppers and 100 pounds of celery, 275 pounds of spices for the boil — which includes 20 pounds of cayenne pepper — and one can start to see how much of an enterprise the event is.
It didn’t start out as the big shindig it is now, though, and neither did the Lions Club that organizes it. It basically began in a small shed, Proctor said. The first festival was a really low-key affair aimed helping a fellow member get the word out about his crawfish farm.
“There was actually a crawfish farm in Woodbine that was a venture by a fellow out of Tifton,” Proctor said. “The festival has actually been more successful than the farm. The farm ended up going out of business.”
It got started with a $1,000 grant from the city as seed money to start the festival. The original crew prepared for maybe 300 or people, but 1,000 showed up. It’s only grown since then, Proctor said.
One of the good things about the festival is it’s put on by a nonprofit, the Woodbine citizen’s steering committee, with support from Woodbine and Camden County.
The steering committee is a nonprofit and the committee members are volunteers, so any profit at the end of the festival — usually north of $30,000 — goes back into the community, primarily schools. Woodbine Elementary School’s Jack Christmas Read Aloud Club is one such beneficiary. Some of the money also goes to scholarships, 4-H and hearing — and sight-impaired programs supported by the Lions Club.
“It has very little tax dollars in it. We handle all of our cleanup, all the trash being disposed of, at no cost to the city and county,” said Proctor.
For more information on the event, to sign up for the Doreen Myers 5K or to preorder live crawfish from the Lions Club, visit woodbinecrawfish.com.